Kanye West 'Jail Pt. 2' feat. DaBaby & Marilyn Manson lyrics meaning explained

See the full lyrics for Kanye West ft. DaBaby & Marilyn Manson below:

Intro: Kanye West]

Take what you want

Take everything

Take what you want

Take what you want

[Verse 1: Kanye West]

Better that I change my number so you can't explain

Violence in the night, violence in the night

Priors, priors, do you have any product?

Well, that one time, I'll be honest

I'll be honest, we all liars, let it go

[Pre-Chorus: Kanye West with Marilyn Manson]

I'll be honest, we all liars

I'll be honest, we all liars

I'm pulled over and I got priors

Guess we goin' down, guess who's goin' to jail?

[Chorus: Kanye West with Marilyn Manson]

Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?

Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?

Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?

God gon' post my bail tonight

[Verse 2: Kanye West & Francis and the Lights]

Don't you curse at mе on text, why you try to hit the flex?

I hold up, likе, "What?" I scroll, I scroll up like, "Next"

Guess who's getting X'ed? Like, next

Guess who's getting X'ed?

You made a choice, that's your bad

Single life ain't so bad

But we ain't finna go there

Something's off, I'll tell you why

Guess who's goin' to jail tonight

What a grand plan to sell you out

I could scream and shout, let it out

[Pre-Chorus: Kanye West with Marilyn Manson]

I'll be honest, we all liars

I'll be honest, we all liars

I'm pulled over and I got priors

Guess we goin' down, guess who's goin' to jail?

[Chorus: Kanye West with Marilyn Manson]

Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?

Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?

Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?

God gon' post my bail tonight

[Verse 3: DaBaby]

Man, tell them haters open up the jail (Open up the jail)

And you can tell my baby mamas get the bail money (Bail me)

I said one thing they ain't like, threw me out like they ain't care for me

Threw me out like I'm garbage, huh?

And that food that y'all took off my table

You know that feed my daughters, huh? (Mmm)

But I ain't really mad, 'cause when I look at it

I'm getting them snakes up out my grass and, ****, that's a good habit

I'm ready for war, let's get at 'em

And teaming up ain't gon' help 'em

'Cause beating the odds too deep

Just me and God, ****, ****, I'm good at it

Matter of fact, I'm great at it, my cell phone back at it

I know these people gon' try to tell me how to talk

Don't know what I seen or what I was taught

My mama worked two or three jobs to take care of three of her kids, my uncles watched

Yeah, we was raised by the crack addicts

Mmm, raised by the drug dealers, killers, and the junkies (Junkies)

Mama couldn't save us 'cause she had to get the—

Mama couldn't save us 'cause she had to get the money

Feel like your world falling, getting too hard to catch it, ain't it?

You and your girl arguin', you don't like how she actin' lately

Giving it everything that you can give and you don't get half the patience

You was busy hustlin', the things come with your hustle

They got in her head, corrupted her

Yeah, that's probably what happened, ain't it?

Large amount of capital, invested in myself

Underground, I ain't even have a basement, I read the affidavit

Let's see what it is with you

Only thing I did to you

Was always keep it real and true

Guilty, guess they gon' have to take me

[Chorus: Kanye West with Marilyn Manson]

Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?

Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?

Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?

God gon' post my bail tonight