Kanye West 'Jail Pt. 2' feat. DaBaby & Marilyn Manson lyrics meaning explained
31 August 2021, 15:37
Here's the meaning behind track 'Jail Pt.2', from Kanye West's long awaited album 'DONDA'.
Kanye West has finally released his long awaited album 'DONDA', following months of speculation and anticipation from fans.
Kim Kardashian listens to Kanye West's 'DONDA' on mute sparking hilarious memes
Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of 'Jail Pt. 2' feat. DaBaby & Marilyn Manson.
Priors, priors, do you have any product? Well, that one time, I'll be honest I'll be honest, we all liars, let it go - Kanye is referring to the fact that all three artists have been 'cancelled' by the public.
I'm pulled over and I got priors. Guess we goin' down, guess who's goin' to jail? - Here' Kanye again refers to the fact that all of the artists on the track have been called out for things they have done.
Guess who's goin' to jail tonight? God gon' post my bail tonight - Kanye refers to being cancelled as "Jail", and suggests God will "post bail" or forgive him.
Guess who's getting X'ed? Like, next. Guess who's getting X'ed? - This line refers to the. amount of people that get 'cancelled'.
Threw me out like I'm garbage, huh? - DaBaby refers to people cancelling him as throwing his out like "garbage".
And that food that y'all took off my table. You know that feed my daughters, huh? (Mmm) - DaBaby had a lot of his performances cancelled following the public outrage over his comments at Rolling Loud. He references this, saying it stopped him being able to feed his family.
-
See the full lyrics for Kanye West ft. DaBaby & Marilyn Manson below:
Intro: Kanye West]
Take what you want
Take everything
Take what you want
Take what you want
[Verse 1: Kanye West]
Better that I change my number so you can't explain
Violence in the night, violence in the night
Priors, priors, do you have any product?
Well, that one time, I'll be honest
I'll be honest, we all liars, let it go
[Pre-Chorus: Kanye West with Marilyn Manson]
I'll be honest, we all liars
I'll be honest, we all liars
I'm pulled over and I got priors
Guess we goin' down, guess who's goin' to jail?
[Chorus: Kanye West with Marilyn Manson]
Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?
Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?
Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?
God gon' post my bail tonight
[Verse 2: Kanye West & Francis and the Lights]
Don't you curse at mе on text, why you try to hit the flex?
I hold up, likе, "What?" I scroll, I scroll up like, "Next"
Guess who's getting X'ed? Like, next
Guess who's getting X'ed?
You made a choice, that's your bad
Single life ain't so bad
But we ain't finna go there
Something's off, I'll tell you why
Guess who's goin' to jail tonight
What a grand plan to sell you out
I could scream and shout, let it out
[Pre-Chorus: Kanye West with Marilyn Manson]
I'll be honest, we all liars
I'll be honest, we all liars
I'm pulled over and I got priors
Guess we goin' down, guess who's goin' to jail?
[Chorus: Kanye West with Marilyn Manson]
Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?
Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?
Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?
God gon' post my bail tonight
[Verse 3: DaBaby]
Man, tell them haters open up the jail (Open up the jail)
And you can tell my baby mamas get the bail money (Bail me)
I said one thing they ain't like, threw me out like they ain't care for me
Threw me out like I'm garbage, huh?
And that food that y'all took off my table
You know that feed my daughters, huh? (Mmm)
But I ain't really mad, 'cause when I look at it
I'm getting them snakes up out my grass and, ****, that's a good habit
I'm ready for war, let's get at 'em
And teaming up ain't gon' help 'em
'Cause beating the odds too deep
Just me and God, ****, ****, I'm good at it
Matter of fact, I'm great at it, my cell phone back at it
I know these people gon' try to tell me how to talk
Don't know what I seen or what I was taught
My mama worked two or three jobs to take care of three of her kids, my uncles watched
Yeah, we was raised by the crack addicts
Mmm, raised by the drug dealers, killers, and the junkies (Junkies)
Mama couldn't save us 'cause she had to get the—
Mama couldn't save us 'cause she had to get the money
Feel like your world falling, getting too hard to catch it, ain't it?
You and your girl arguin', you don't like how she actin' lately
Giving it everything that you can give and you don't get half the patience
You was busy hustlin', the things come with your hustle
They got in her head, corrupted her
Yeah, that's probably what happened, ain't it?
Large amount of capital, invested in myself
Underground, I ain't even have a basement, I read the affidavit
Let's see what it is with you
Only thing I did to you
Was always keep it real and true
Guilty, guess they gon' have to take me
[Chorus: Kanye West with Marilyn Manson]
Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?
Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?
Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?
God gon' post my bail tonight