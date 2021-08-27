Who was on stage at Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ listening event? Marilyn Manson, Shenseea & more

27 August 2021, 12:37 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 13:16

The rapper has divided fans with the guests he chose to go on stage with him at his 'Donda' album listening event in Chicago.

Kanye West has been criticised for bringing disgraced artists Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on stage at his 'Donda' album listening event on Thursday evening.

Kanye West DONDA stem player: What is it, price, where to buy & more

The 44-year-old rapper hosted, yet another listening event for his forthcoming album 'Donda' – which has not been released.

At Kanye's listening event at Soldier Field in Chicago, the 'All Mine' rapper shocked fans as he brought out DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. 

Both artists are on the receiving end of cancel culture. DaBaby has been facing backlash for his homophobic comments made during his Rolling Loud Miami performance in July.

Marilyn Manson has ongoing sexual assault allegations against him, with four different women filing lawsuits against him.

The 'Sweet Dreams' artist appeared on the stoop of a church-like building, resembling West's childhood home in Chicago.

Manson, along with a masked rapper DaBaby, walked out onto the porch alongside West as the first song of the event, rumoured to be titled ‘Jail’, began to play.

Fans were upset to hear DaBaby deliver a guest verse on a track which originally had Jay-Z's vocals on it.

The track has West’s two previous listening parties for the album, which featured Jay-Z.

While many people had criticised Kanye for bringing out the highly controversial singers, many fans were excited to see Jamaican Dancehall artist, Shenseea, on the stage.

The 'Run Run' artist stunned in an all-black outfit, paired with black tinted glasses and a black jacket.

Other guests appeared throughout the ‘DONDA’ event. Kanye West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian appeared on stage as the final song 'No Child Left Behind' played.

The SKIMS founder was spotted walking towards Kanye while wearing a couture Balenciaga wedding dress and veil.

Travis Scott, Westside Gunn, DaBaby, Don Toliver, Larry Hoover Jr. and Rooga were also spotted on stage with Kanye West.

