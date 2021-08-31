Kim Kardashian listens to Kanye West's 'DONDA' on mute sparking hilarious memes

Kim Kardashian sparks hilarious memes after listening to Kanye West's 'Donda' on mute. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The reality TV star has been ridiculed online after listening to ex Kanye West's new album 'DONDA' on mute.

Kim Kardashian became trending on Twitter after fans noticed something strange in the posts where she promoted her Kanye West's new album 'DONDA'.

On Sunday (Aug 29) eagle-eyed fans pointed out the apparent mishap on Kim's iPhone volume being all the way down to zero while listening to the album.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have sparked reconciliation rumours after she appeared in a wedding dress at his 'Donda' event. Picture: Getty

Fans did not let the beauty mogul live it down, even though she quickly tried to rectify the issue by posting more screenshots with the volume turned up.

However, it was too late as fans had already screenshotted her first upload photos.

Why was Kim Kardashian listening to her (ex) husband’s album on mute?💀#DONDA pic.twitter.com/ViwiZqneTC — Honorable Koseni😞 (@shinratenseixi) August 29, 2021

Taking to Twitter, fans posted the screenshots along with a string of crying face emojis and memes following the mishap.

One fan wrote: "not kim kardashian listening to donda on mute" with a crying face emoji. Another added: "everyone learn from miss kim kardashian and listen to donda on mute".

Fans began to notice the star re-uploaded her screenshots with the volume up while playing 'Ye's album.

One fan wrote: "kim kardashian deleted her stories of listening to donda on mute and reposted them bye.

kim kardashian deleted her stories of listening to donda on mute and reposted them bye pic.twitter.com/NSAjgEHSAY — abbs 🦇 (@bluberrysandman) August 30, 2021

A Twitter user posed an alternative opinion in Kim's defence, writing: what if Kim Kardashian "listening" to Donda on mute on her InstaStories was actually a strategy to make her following go stream the album?".

See other fan reactions to Kim Kardashian listening to 'Donda' on mute below.

Kris Jenner constantly coming up with new PR moves, #KimKardashian listening to #Donda on mute being the latest 🤣 pic.twitter.com/exA0CqHGV3 — Jessica (@JessicaJK_Kelly) August 30, 2021

now why is kim kardashian bumping donda on mute 😭 pic.twitter.com/3Wq5KwoKui — . (@onikasassy) August 29, 2021