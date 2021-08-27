Kim Kardashian wears wedding dress at estranged husband Kanye West’s Donda listening event

Fans were shocked to see Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress at Kanye West's most recent ' DONDA' listening event.

Kanye West has now hosted three listening events in the run up to his rumoured 'DONDA' album.

Each has given fans a preview of the album accompanied by mind-blowing visuals.

The most recent event saw Kanye's former wife, Kim Kardashian join him - wearing a wedding dress.

Kanye made an impact at his Soldier Field, Chicago listening event for many reasons.

Reports emerged that the star was building a replica of his childhood home previously and he did not disappoint - the full sized replica sat on stage during his performance.

As if this wasn't enough - Kanye proceeded to set himself alight during the event - then walking on stage in a blaze.

Can’t believe Kanye West really lit himself on fire at the #Donda event

pic.twitter.com/htMukOHAnf — 𝗬𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗘 𝗚𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗦 (@YESEEGHOSTS) August 27, 2021

#kanyewest on fire👀… what was your favorite part of the #DONDA listening event? pic.twitter.com/jlKOcjgTHN — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 27, 2021

As though this wasn't shocking enough, the 'Yeezus' star then welcomed the mother of his four children on stage; whom he separated from.

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce against the rapper six months ago not only appeared on stage - but did so wearing a Balenciaga wedding dress.

Kim dramatically walked on stage in a white dress and veil and joined Kanye - before the pair dramatically exited together.

Kim Kardashian shows up in a wedding dress at the end of Kanye West’s DONDA listening event.👀👰‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sCl2VRv66e — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 27, 2021

Kim and Kanye leaving the Donda listening event pic.twitter.com/CWLunRudyK — dondasplace (@dondasplace) August 27, 2021

Following the dramatic on-stage union fans are speculating whether the pair are letting the world know that their divorce is off.

One fan tweeted: "Did Kanye just end the event by getting back together with Kim Kardashian?".

Whilst another tweeter said: "Kim and Kanye are the weirdest divorcing couple I've ever seen."

Did Kanye just end the event by getting back together with Kim Kardashian? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/eHVHzOB83b — Jay Shah (@TheJayShah3) August 27, 2021

Kim and Kanye are the weirdest divorcing couple I've ever seen. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/KAkOkbHnE6 — J!M (@OnlyFans____) August 27, 2021

Did Kanye just end the event by remarrying Kim Kardashian? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/xfhwBnWUkf — ᵀᵉˡᵉᵗᵘᵇᵇʸ•🇬🇭 (@teletubby__) August 27, 2021

Kanye is still yet to officially release his highly anticipated 'DONDA' album.