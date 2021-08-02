Kanye West 'The Donda album release' listening event: Location, tickets, how to listen & more

Kanye West 'The Donda album release' listening event: Location, tickets, how to listen & more. Picture: Getty

The rapper has revealed he will be hosting a second listening party at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium – where he has been living to finish his 'Donda' album.

Kanye West will be hosting another listening event for his 'Donda' album release. Live Nation have officially confirmed the rapper's second listening event taking place this week.

This event comes after the rapper hosted a Donda Listening Event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday (Jul 22).

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA. Picture: Getty

Kanye broke Apple Music's global livestream records, with over 3.3 million viewers tuning in. The event was sold-out 42,000-capacity crowd.

This time around, the rapper is set to go bigger and better. Here's what we know about Kanye's second listening event.