Kanye West 'The Donda album release' listening event: Location, tickets, how to listen & more

2 August 2021, 16:09

The rapper has revealed he will be hosting a second listening party at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium – where he has been living to finish his 'Donda' album.

Kanye West will be hosting another listening event for his 'Donda' album release. Live Nation have officially confirmed the rapper's second listening event taking place this week.

Kanye West 'Donda': 5 leaked songs rumoured to be on the album

This event comes after the rapper hosted a Donda Listening Event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday (Jul 22).

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA
"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA. Picture: Getty

Kanye broke Apple Music's global livestream records, with over 3.3 million viewers tuning in. The event was sold-out 42,000-capacity crowd.

This time around, the rapper is set to go bigger and better. Here's what we know about Kanye's second listening event.

  1. Where will the event take place?

    The second listening event will take place at the Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta.

    It is the same location as the first public listening event which took place on Thursday (Jul 22).

    The listening event, titled 'Kanye West Presents The DONDA Album Release' will feature creative direction by Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia.

    The album may be released immediately after the event.

  2. When will the listening event take place?

    The listening event will be taking place on Thursday (August 5th).

    This comes exactly two weeks after the first listening event at the Atlanta stadium.

  3. How can I buy tickets?

    Tickets for Kanye West's upcoming listening event go on sale Monday August 2 at 10am ET (3pm BST).

    The tickets are available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

    Tickets range from $60-$325.

  4. How can I listen to the listening event?

    While it has yet to be confirmed whether the event will be streamed on a service platform, fans assume it may be live-streamed on Apple Music like the last one.

    A rep has confirmed that ‘DONDA’ will officially be released on August 6.

