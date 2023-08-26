Travis Scott 'Utopia' Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets, Setlist & More
26 August 2023, 17:00
Travis Scott Slams Fans In VIP Section For Using Phones Mid-Concert
Is Travis Scott going on a Utopia world tour in 2024? Where is he performing? Here's all we know.
Listen to this article
Rapper Travis Scott has recently released his highly-anticipated album 'Utopia', and has been teasing a worldwide tour to go along with it!
The artist revealed on Instagram that he will be going on a tour, but exact dates have not been confirmed as of yet.
- Travis Scott new album 'Utopia' 2023: release date, tracklist, features, songs & more
- Travis Scott, The Weeknd & Bad Bunny 'K-POP' lyrics meaning revealed
- SZA and Travis Scott spark dating rumours with flirty tour antics
"UTOPIA TOUR SOON," Travis wrote in an Instagram post in August 2023.
-
When will Travis Scott be going on tour?
Although nothing is confirmed, it is likely that Travis Scott will tour at the end of 2023 and 2024.
On his website, you can input your email for the first access of his tour announcements.
-
Where is Travis Scott going on tour?
Again, nothing is confirmed about where Travis Scott will be taking his Utopia tour, he did post a cryptic statement on his Instagram.
"US AND EURO DATES SOON TO BE ANNOUNCE." he said.
"I MISS THE ROAD I MISSS YALLLL."
Scott was due to perform at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt as the launch show for Utopia, but fell apart due to 'production issues'.
The show was meant to take place on July 28 2023, but was cancelled by Live Nation Middle East a day before.
According to Pitchfork, Live Nation posted a string of dates on social media last month, though that post has since been deleted.
Billboard has also reported that Scott will play in Houston’s Toyota Center later this year, as was confirmed by the city’s mayor.
-
What setlist will Travis Scott perform on tour?
Nothing has been confirmed as to what setlist Travis will play, but his previous shows might be an indication.
Travis Scott at Circo Massimo, August 7 2023 (via setlist.fm)
- Hyaena
- Thank God
- Modern Jam
- Aye
- Sirens
- Praise God (with Kanye West)
- Can’t Tell Me Nothing (with Kanye West)
- My Eyes
- Butterfly Effect
- Highest in the Room
- Delresto (Echoes)
- Lost Forever
- Mafia
- I Know ?
- No Bystanders
- Fe!n
- Topia Twins
- Beibs in the Trap
- Gatti
- Meltdown
- Sicko Mode
- Antidote
- Goosebumps
- Telekinesis
-
How can I get tickets to Travis Scott's tour?
So far, tickets have not gone on sale.
When they have, this page will be updated.