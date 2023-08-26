Travis Scott 'Utopia' Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets, Setlist & More

Is Travis Scott going on a Utopia world tour in 2024? Where is he performing? Here's all we know.

Rapper Travis Scott has recently released his highly-anticipated album 'Utopia', and has been teasing a worldwide tour to go along with it!

The artist revealed on Instagram that he will be going on a tour, but exact dates have not been confirmed as of yet.

"UTOPIA TOUR SOON," Travis wrote in an Instagram post in August 2023.

Travis Scott is set to tour Utopia soon. Picture: Getty