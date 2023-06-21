SZA and Travis Scott spark dating rumours with flirty tour antics

Kylie Jenner enjoys SZA concert

The musicians have fuelled dating rumours following a number of cosy pictures captured during SZA's tour.

SZA and Travis Scott have fuelled dating rumours after the pair have been seemingly getting flirty at her tour.

The 'Sicko Mode' rapper has been making a surprise appearance at multiple European dates of her 'SOS' tour, leading fans to believe that they are an item.

Travis and SZA have multiple songs together and are also working on new projects, with fans saying that this only adds more fuel to the fire.

SZA and Travis have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

During SZA's tour stop in Manchester, UK, Travis joined her to sing 'Love Galore', and has done the same at other tour stops across Europe.

Fans have propelled dating theories online, with one viral video fuelling speculation has been liked over three million times on TikTok.

The viral video compares Travis' ex Kylie Jenner and her rumoured relationship with Timothee Chalamet with new images of Travis and SZA looking cosy as they perform on stage.

are sza and travis dating?? pic.twitter.com/13YRIFknQ3 — Niggawitharocketlauncher (@witharocket) June 14, 2023

The video received many comments talking about the rumoured relationship as one said: "I been saiddddd Travis and sza was dating since her first song with him they was giving off mad things in the song LOVE."

Another quipped: "Travis and SZA just make sense," with someone tweeting: "Waaaitttt Travis and Sza dating. I’m here for it."

Whilst neither party has responded on the dating rumours, both musicians appear to be single after Travis split with girlfriend and mother of his two children Kylie Jenner last year, and SZA is notoriously private over her dating life.