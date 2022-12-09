SZA 'Kill Bill' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics from SZA's latest hit 'Kill Bill'.

SZA has finally dropped her sophomore album 'S.O.S' and there is one song fans are buzzing about.

'Kill Bill' is the second song on her latest project, which includes the already-released songs 'Shirt' and 'Good Days'.

The title references the Quentin Tarantino film 'Kill Bill' that follows a female assassin as she embarks on revenge.

Hate to see you happy if I'm not the one drivin'

Here SZA is feeling resentful towards her ex boyfriend now he has moved on and found a new relationship.

The 'drivin' lyric suggests that SZA is angry and upset that she is no longer in control of navigating her feelings in the relationship.

I'm so mature, I got me a therapist to tell me there's other men

SZA in this lyric is taking matters out of her own hands to seek help and closure after the relationship has ended.

In the 'Kill Bill' film, the main character is praised for her maturity, so this feels like a direct reference to the Tarantino flick.

Instead of searching for men on dating apps and social media, SZA is using a therapist to help her through the breakup in search for revenge.

I might kill my ex, I still love him though

On the surface, SZA is singing about wanting to kill her ex and his new girlfriend.

This also coincides with the plot of Kill Bill Vol 1, when a female assassin embarks on a revenge plot to kill her ex-lover, Bill.

SZA is still not over her ex-lover, as she still 'loves' him, citing unfinished business.

I might kill my ex but I still love him tho



Rather be in hell than alone

SZA changes the last line in her hook from jail to hell - this implies that after committing double homicide, she has killed herself.

She has then ended up in hell next to her ex, where she would rather be instead of being alive yet alone.