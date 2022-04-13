SZA new album 2022: tracklist, release date, features & more

13 April 2022, 18:02

Here's everything we need to know about the singer's upcoming 2022 album

SZA's highly anticipated second studio album has been in the works for since the release of her amazing debut album Ctrl.

After revealing at the 2022 Grammy Awards, shortly after her win with Doja Cat that the highly-anticipated second project is finished and coming very soon, fans can't help but speculate when it will drop as she's kept us on our toes for the past 6 years.

SZA 'I Hate U' lyrics meaning explained

From releasing singles such as Good Days, Hit Different, and I Hate U to tweeting her frustration about her label TDE not letting her release music, here's everything we need to know about the singer's upcoming 2022 album!

SZA attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
SZA attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

  1. April 2022 - SZA confirms second album is done at the Grammys

    SZA winner of the Best Pop Duo Group Performance Award at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
    SZA winner of the Best Pop Duo Group Performance Award at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

    After winning her first ever Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Kiss Me More' with Doja Cat, the First Lady of TDE revealed that her long-awaited album is finished and coming very soon.

    "I just actually finished it up in Hawaii recently, so just turning it in" she told Variety backstage at Grammys press room. "It’s probably my most unisex project yet" she added, continuing "It’s definitely for everybody in a different way".

    Doja Cat and SZA posing at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards press room on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
    Doja Cat and SZA posing at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards press room on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

  2. December 2021 - SZA releases 'I Hate U'

    Originally releasing the song exclusively own SoundCloud in August 2021 under the title 'Joni', the song went viral on TikTok four months later, with fans demanded that she release the song as a main single.

    Sharing the cover art on Twitter, the song is a break-up anthem, with SZA detailing what went from in her past relationship, expressing hurt and resentment towards her ex-lover by saying she hates him but still miss him.

    The music video, which was directed by Jack Begert, dropped on January 7th and saw actor Lakeith Stanfield play SZA's boyfriend as they engaged in a heated argument on the phone. As the video continues, viewers see him alone walking along a beach trying to light a cigarette before receiving a text from SZA that says "i hate u".

    The single was a huge success, landing at no. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and no. 1 on the Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and the US Rhythmic chart.

  3. April 2021 - SZA is featured on Doja Cat's number one hit single 'Kiss Me More'

    April 2021 saw her appear on Doja Cat's smash hit single Kiss Me More, which sampled Australian singer Olivia Newton-John's 1981 single "Physical". The song went to number one in 18 countries including New Zealand, Mexico, Malaysia and Singapore, later winning the duo the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, becoming both Doja and SZA's first Grammy wins.

    Doja Cat and SZA, winners of the Best Pop Duo Group Performance Award for 'Kiss Me More' pose in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
    Doja Cat and SZA, winners of the Best Pop Duo Group Performance Award for 'Kiss Me More' pose in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

  4. December 2020 - SZA releases 'Good Days'

    On Christmas Day, SZA released Good Days, a song which was met with critical acclaim that later saw he receive a nomination for Best R&B Song at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

    Originally teasing the song on her IG stories, she explained that the song was about how she wasted her time on the wrong person in the past tweeting:

    "I dated a cap for a decade .. I beg to differ lol all love tho!”.

  5. September 2020 - SZA releases 'Hit Different'

    Surprising fans with a new release, SZA dropped her first lead single since 2017 with Hit Different featuring Ty Dolla Sign. The track, which was produced by The Neptunes, peaked at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking it as her highest debut single entry to date.

  6. August 2020 - SZA tweets her frustration with TDE not letting her release music

    SZA attends the celebration of Mastercard's Start Something Priceless Campaign at the launch of the Mastercard House on January 22, 2018 in New York City
    SZA attends the celebration of Mastercard's Start Something Priceless Campaign at the launch of the Mastercard House on January 22, 2018 in New York City. Picture: Getty

    Expressing her frustration with her label holding off on her releasing new music, SZA took to Twitter to share her frustration (in the now-deleted tweet) that said "At this point y’all gotta ask Punch", referring to Terrence “Punch” Henderson, the president of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). "I’ve done all I can do" she continued.

    After a fan responded to the tweet asking "Would you saaay this is an adverse or hostile relationship orrr just out of your hands = you don’t know", SZA replied: "BEEN hostile".

    In another tweet, she claimed that 'all [Punch] keeps saying to her about releasing new music is "soon"'.

  7. May 2020 - SZA reveals she has 20 songs in the vault for the album

    Back in May 2020, SZA took to Twitter to tease fans about a possible 'music dump' of unreleased tracks she has in her music vault.

    "So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it? Asking for me" she tweeted.

    She later went onto clarify what she actually meant, after a fan asked her if she meant a new EP was coming. "Nah an Ep is like 4-5 songs .. a music dump would be like 20 from over the.l Course of the last 6 years" she replied.

    SZA performs on stage during the Astroworld Fest 2021 at NRG Park on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas
    SZA performs on stage during the Astroworld Fest 2021 at NRG Park on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Picture: Getty

    On that same night, she also confirmed that the deluxe edition fo Ctrl was cancelled, saying: "It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and it didn’t matter anymore… started something new .. I was wrong lol".

    She went onto mention that if she were to drop a deluxe copy of her debut album, she would aim to raise funds for charity. "Def tryna sell it for charity .. too many ppl hurting to make a dollar rn" she tweeted.

  8. February 2020 - SZA and Justin Timberlake release 'The Other Side'

    Just before the global pandemic, SZA released 'The Other Side' alongside Justin Timberlake, the lead track from the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, accompanied by silver shiny troll inspired music video.

  9. May 2019 - SZA announces second studio album's lead single

    SZA attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
    SZA attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

    In May 2019, SZA confirmed that the lead single off her second album would be a track titled "Brace Urself". She then went onto feature on the track "Just Us" from DJ Khaled's eleventh album, Father of Asahd.

    Stating in an interview with Rolling Stone that "Music is coming out for sure", she dismissed claims that she was aiming to release a trilogy of albums as well as claims of her retiring. She also revealed that she was working closely with Timbaland explaining:

    "He played fucking Brazilian jazz-type rhythms, and I popped off to that". She has also claimed to be working with Sia, with whom she is said to have composed three songs.

    SZA performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City
    SZA performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. Picture: Getty

