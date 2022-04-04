The GRAMMYs 2022 full winners list: Record of the year, song of the year & more
4 April 2022, 07:52
Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan and Silk Sonic were the big winners of the night, but who else won? See the full winners list here
The 64th annual Grammy Awards took place last night, and wow what a show! Hosted by Trevor Noah, the prestigious event saw the best of the best on the greatest night in music gather at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
Several winners from the night included H.E.R., Baby Keem, Kanye West and more. See the full list of winner's and nominees below.
Record of the Year - "Leave The Door Open" Silk Sonic
Song of the Year - "Leave The Door Open" Silk Sonic
Album of the Year - "We Are" Jon Batiste
Best New Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance - "Drivers License" Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo Performance - "Kiss Me More" Doja Cat feat. SZA
Best Melodic Rap Performance - "Hurricane" Kanye West, The Weeknd, Lil Baby
Best Rap Album - "Call Me If You Get Lost" Tyler, the Creator
Best Rap Song - "Jail" Kanye West, Jay-Z
Best Rap Performance "Family Ties" Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B Performance "Leave The Door Open" Silk Sonic & "Pick Up Your Feelings" Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance - "Fight For You" H.E.R.
Best R&B Song "Leave The Door Open" Silk Sonic
Best R&B Album "Heaux Tales" Jazmine Sullivan
Best American Roots Performance - "Cry" Jon Batiste
Best American Roots song - "Cry" Jon Batiste
Best Americana Album - "Native Sons" - Los Lobos
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - "Love for Sale" Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album - "Sour" Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance Recording - "Alive" Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Country Solo Performance - "You Should Probably Leave" Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song - "Cold" Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album - "Starting Over" Chris Stapleton
Best Rock Performance - "Making a Fire" Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song - "Waiting on a War" Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album - "Medicine at Midnight" Foo Fighters