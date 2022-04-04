The GRAMMYs 2022 full winners list: Record of the year, song of the year & more

Picture: Getty

Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan and Silk Sonic were the big winners of the night, but who else won? See the full winners list here

The 64th annual Grammy Awards took place last night, and wow what a show! Hosted by Trevor Noah, the prestigious event saw the best of the best on the greatest night in music gather at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

Several winners from the night included H.E.R., Baby Keem, Kanye West and more. See the full list of winner's and nominees below.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept the Record Of The Year award for ‘Leave The Door Open’ at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Record of the Year - "Leave The Door Open" Silk Sonic

Song of the Year - "Leave The Door Open" Silk Sonic

Album of the Year - "We Are" Jon Batiste

Best New Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance - "Drivers License" Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo Performance - "Kiss Me More" Doja Cat feat. SZA

SZA and Doja Cat accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for ‘Kiss Me More’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Best Melodic Rap Performance - "Hurricane" Kanye West, The Weeknd, Lil Baby

Best Rap Album - "Call Me If You Get Lost" Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Song - "Jail" Kanye West, Jay-Z

Best Rap Performance "Family Ties" Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem accepts Best Rap Performance for "Family Ties" onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Best R&B Performance "Leave The Door Open" Silk Sonic & "Pick Up Your Feelings" Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance - "Fight For You" H.E.R.

Best R&B Song "Leave The Door Open" Silk Sonic

Best R&B Album "Heaux Tales" Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan accepts the Best R&B Album award for ‘Heaux Tales’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Best American Roots Performance - "Cry" Jon Batiste

Best American Roots song - "Cry" Jon Batiste

Best Americana Album - "Native Sons" - Los Lobos

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - "Love for Sale" Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album - "Sour" Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance Recording - "Alive" Rüfüs Du Sol

Jon Batiste winner of best American roots performance at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Best Country Solo Performance - "You Should Probably Leave" Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song - "Cold" Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album - "Starting Over" Chris Stapleton

Best Rock Performance - "Making a Fire" Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song - "Waiting on a War" Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album - "Medicine at Midnight" Foo Fighters