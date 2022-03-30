Is Doja Cat quitting music? What has the rapper said about retiring?

The rapstress has spoken about her retirement and that she no longer enjoys her music career – but is Doja Cat really quitting music? Here's everything we know...

Doja Cat fans are on edge after the rapstress has revealed that she wants to retire from music.

However, she has backtracked, then reiterated her desires to make an end to her music career. Here's everything to know about what Doja has said in relation to her quitting music...

November 2021 - Doja Cat says she's no longer enjoying her music career During an Instagram Live in November 2021, Doja Cat revealed that she is no longer enjoying her career. The 'Woman' rapstress admitted that she isn't happy anymore and hasn't had fun making music in the last 5 years. Doja Cat wins the PUSH Best New Artist award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty In her Instagram Live, Doja said: ""Do I want to do that shit because I have to? No! No, I don’t! But I feel pressured to do sh*t like that. I don’t want to do that. I want to be home. I wanna play f***in’ – I wanna make music. I wanna play f***in’ video games" She continued: "I just mean, make music like, willy nilly, have fun and just jam and make some sh*t. I haven’t done that in maybe five years it feels like" she explained. Doja added: "I’m doing all this sh*t that I don’t f*ckin’ wanna do. I don’t want to take f*ckin’ pictures. Like, yes, planning a photoshoot is very fun. Capturing a concept, capturing a visual idea, like something like that… I love fashion. I really do" sorry for complaining — mike penis (@DojaCat) November 25, 2021 The superstar later went on Twitter to apologise to her fans, writing: : "sorry for complaining".

March 25th 2022 - Doja Cat announces she's quitting music On March 25, Doja Cat snapped at a fan who questioned her about her humility. A fan wrote: "Doja about 4 years ago you started to achieve fame and all thanks to tik tok what happened to your humility queen? I loved you" Doja Cat reveals she wants to quit music during a fan clap back. Picture: Twitter Doja replied to the tweet, revealing she's fed up and wants to quit music. She replied: “I don’t give a f**k anymore. I f**kin quit. I can’t wait to f**king disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore." Doja continued: "Everything is dead to me; music is dead, and I’m a f**king fool for ever thinking I was made for this. This is a f**king nightmare. Unfollow me.”

March 27th 2022 - Doja Cat apologises to her fans and says she "owes them al lot" On Sunday (Mar 27) Doja seemed to have a change of heart, as she jumped on Twitter to issue an apology to her fans for her previous retirement comments. “I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you,” she reflected in a series of tweets. Doja Cat says she "owes a lot" to people who have invested in her. Picture: Twitter “I do owe people sh*t. I owe a lot.” the star added. “I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart." Doja Cat added: "I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way.” Doja Cat says she owes herself a lot in a heartfelt tweet. Picture: Twitter The 'Kiss Me More' artist insisted that she was sorry for her prior comments, writing, “I am,” in response to an earlier tweet in which she said she was not sorry for anything she said.