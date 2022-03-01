Doja Cat furiously claps back at plastic surgery accusations

1 March 2022, 17:08 | Updated: 1 March 2022, 17:13

During a recent IG live, the Need to Know singer called out YouTuber Lorry Hill after he accused her of undergoing plastic surgery to appear different

Doja Cat has responded to YouTube Lorry Hill, who claimed in a video online that the Say So singer has gotten plastic surgery, as well as slamming Megan Thee Stallion in a separate video.

Catching wind of the video about her, she took to Instagram live to tell her fans exactly what she thought go Lorry and the comments made.

"Two-hundred-thousand views on this video and its called 'Doja Cat Looks Different Than Before: Here's Why'. That's what this is about. It's about plastic surgery. It's about this b*tch Lorry Hill talking about people's bodies, talking about people's surgery" she told her live stream.

She continued: "This b*tch made a fucking plastic surgery video on Megan Thee Stallion. Shut the f**k up, bro. At that rate? Megan Thee Stallion is home-f***ing-grown. This b*tch has nerve".

Doja Cat performs onstage during Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California
Doja Cat performs onstage during Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. Picture: Getty

"And I'll tell you something. You sit in your f**king chair and talk about this girl and that girl and this girl got this and that done. B*tch, look at you. You got work to do right now. And I won't say more".

Not stopping there, the GRAMMY-nominated artist continued to address Hill adding that he's doing nothing but giving her free attention. "You're welcome. You're welcome for the clout".

After the live stream went viral on social media, Hill took down the YouTube video, later posting a statement on her story saying:

"Hey everyone, the Doja Cat video was removed from my YouTube after Doja expressed feeling hurt by it. It is to her credit that she never asked me to remove it (and didn't have to). It's never my intention to hurt celebrities by my videos".

