Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

25 June 2021, 16:24

Who has Doja Cat dated? Is she single? Here's an insight into the pop star's relationships...

Doja Cat is one of the most talked about stars dominating pop music and culture at the moment.

The star recently released her third studio album Planet Her, gaining praise from the toughest music critics.

Doja Cat is currently single.
While her music, fashion, personality and has all been a highlight of fans experience of Doja, they also have a huge interest in her love life.

But who has Doja Cat dated? Is she single? here's everything we know about her love life.

  1. French Montana

    Doja Cat and French Montana sparked dating rumours back in October 2020.

    The pair were spotted hanging out with each other on a yatch while on vacation together.

    However, Doja swiftly shut down rumours she was dating the 'Unforgettable' artist.

    On Thursday, Oct. 1, the "Say So" singer tweeted, "Me and French got a song coming out. F--kin relax."

  2. Johnny Utah

    Doja Cat was in an official relationship with indie artist Johnny Utah aka JAWNY, aka Jacob Sullenger.

    The pair met in 2019, and they shared how they met during an Instagram Live session (now archived as a YouTube video).

    "I found his music video for ‘Honeypie,’ and I didn’t like the song,” said Doja, according to Distractify.

    “She hated it. She hates the song. She didn’t like the song at all,” said Johnny. “But I liked the way you moved,” added Doja.

    “I don’t know. It was your pants. I was like, ‘oh, I like your pants. I went to his YouTube video and [then] commented on his Instagram, and I was like, ‘I love you, baby.'”

    Doja revealed that Johnny had commented on one of her Instagram posts, and one thing led to another.

    Johnny apparently sent a message to Doja that read, “ ‘Hey girl, I just showed this pic to my little cousin, and I told him that we’re together. Don’t make me look like a liar now. He looks up to me.’ ” His methods worked, and the two started dating.

    However, their relationship did not last long. The pair reportedly broke up in February 2020. Doja addressed the break up during an Instagram live session.

    She said: "“Everything’s fine. I’m okay, I unfollowed my ex-boyfriend on Twitter, and everything is okay."

    "And we’ve been cool. There’s nothing weird going on. There’s no type of f**king drama or any weird sh*t going on. Sh*t just didn’t work out. … It just wasn’t working at the moment that it is right now, and we just f**king moved on.”

