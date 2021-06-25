Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

King doing As ure giving us joy here same ure doing it in oversea French Montana and Doja cat Vbing to Fall pic.twitter.com/wVCwxJrb08

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the "Say So" singer tweeted , "Me and French got a song coming out. F--kin relax."

However, Doja swiftly shut down rumours she was dating the 'Unforgettable' artist.

The pair were spotted hanging out with each other on a yatch while on vacation together.

Johnny Utah

Doja Cat and Johnny Utah. Picture: Instagram

Doja Cat was in an official relationship with indie artist Johnny Utah aka JAWNY, aka Jacob Sullenger.

The pair met in 2019, and they shared how they met during an Instagram Live session (now archived as a YouTube video).

"I found his music video for ‘Honeypie,’ and I didn’t like the song,” said Doja, according to Distractify.

“She hated it. She hates the song. She didn’t like the song at all,” said Johnny. “But I liked the way you moved,” added Doja.

“I don’t know. It was your pants. I was like, ‘oh, I like your pants. I went to his YouTube video and [then] commented on his Instagram, and I was like, ‘I love you, baby.'”

Doja Cat and Johnny Utah. Picture: Instagram

Doja revealed that Johnny had commented on one of her Instagram posts, and one thing led to another.

Johnny apparently sent a message to Doja that read, “ ‘Hey girl, I just showed this pic to my little cousin, and I told him that we’re together. Don’t make me look like a liar now. He looks up to me.’ ” His methods worked, and the two started dating.

However, their relationship did not last long. The pair reportedly broke up in February 2020. Doja addressed the break up during an Instagram live session.

She said: "“Everything’s fine. I’m okay, I unfollowed my ex-boyfriend on Twitter, and everything is okay."

Johnny Utah and Doja Cat. Picture: Instagram

"And we’ve been cool. There’s nothing weird going on. There’s no type of f**king drama or any weird sh*t going on. Sh*t just didn’t work out. … It just wasn’t working at the moment that it is right now, and we just f**king moved on.”