Doja Cat new album 'Planet Her': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Doja Cat new album 'Planet Her': Release date, tracklist, features & more. Picture: Getty

Doja Cat recently released a hot track with SZA titled 'Kiss Me More'. Here's what we know about the star's project so far.

Doja Cat has got her fans geared up for the release of her upcoming album 'Planet Her'. The highly anticipated album is set to drop this year.

The 25-year-old artist dropped her latest studio album 'Hot Pink' in November 2019. While the star's second studio album was well received, fans have big expectations from her new album.

Doja has given fans a taste of what's to come from the project, with the relase of her hit single “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, which was released on Friday (Apr 9).

The single only made fans more excited to see what the album will offer. Here's what we know about 'Planet Her' so far.