Doja Cat new album 'Planet Her': Release date, tracklist, features & more
21 May 2021, 17:55
Doja Cat recently released a hot track with SZA titled 'Kiss Me More'. Here's what we know about the star's project so far.
Doja Cat has got her fans geared up for the release of her upcoming album 'Planet Her'. The highly anticipated album is set to drop this year.
The 25-year-old artist dropped her latest studio album 'Hot Pink' in November 2019. While the star's second studio album was well received, fans have big expectations from her new album.
Doja has given fans a taste of what's to come from the project, with the relase of her hit single “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, which was released on Friday (Apr 9).
The single only made fans more excited to see what the album will offer. Here's what we know about 'Planet Her' so far.
-
When is Doja Cat's new album 'Planet her' coming out?
In September 2020, Doja Cat revealed that she had finished her new album 'Planet Her'.
However, she revealed that she wants to do things according to a well thought out plan, during an Instagram Live session with Fat Joe.
The star told Fat Joe: “It’s all ready. It’s all ready. I hate that I’m holding on to it right now, I don’t like this because every time I go on Twitter, I go on Instagram I see everybody is like, ‘Put it out, put it out’, and I’m like, ‘I would’, like, you have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on."
“So to just drop everything tomorrow or in five minutes…yeah I’d love for you to hear it but you just can’t be doing stuff like that.”
Doja added to Joe: “[Fans] are gonna get an album that I – 100 per cent – am ready to drop, and I am overly excited.”
Doja Cat was just live with Fat Joe‼️🥰 pic.twitter.com/MjVaNMA6r1— Tasyla🦄🎤(Im Back Sl3ts 😌) (@tasylabekitten) September 10, 2020
The "Say So" rapstress told MTV News that her new album will feature a variety of genres and sounds spanning afrobeat, dancehall, funk, and house.
“It’s very similar to ‘Hot Pink’ in the sense that each of the songs do have their own kind of personality,” she said to the publication. “It’s not gonna be perfectly consistent, I’ve never been anyway.”
-
Who will feature on Doja Cat's new album?
In January, Doja Cat revealed a few singers and rapper's that she has enlisted for her upcoming third album 'Planet Her'.
The star claimed that the project may feature; SZA, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg, Saweetie, and Young Thug.
However, the star did mention that she'd like to collaborate with more artists in the future, such as; Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, SZA, Pharrell Williams, and Nicki Minaj.
Fans are suspecting that the star will have more features by the time the album drops.
-
What is the tracklist to Doja Cat's new album?
The official tracklist to Doja Cat's new album has not yet been released.
This article will be updated accordingly.