Doja Cat 'Streets' lyrics meaning explained

The song, which features on Doja Cat's album 'Hot Pink', catapulted up the charts thanks to TikTok's Silhouette Challenge.

It may have been released two years ago, but Doja Cat's sultry song 'Streets' has been given a new lease of life thanks to TikTok's ilhouette Challenge.

'Streets' appears on the Los Angeles native's second studio album Hot Pink, which dropped back in 2019, but became a successful sleeper hit thanks to the viral video challenge.

The song samples B2K's 2003 track 'Streets Is Callin', hence the song's title, and hears Doja sing about an on-off relationship that she plans on returning to.

Send your location, come through - Doja is asking her lover to tell her where he is so she can come and see him.

You held me so down so down I never grew - Doja explains that her lover has been holding her back, forcing her to stay in the same place and not allowing to her grow as a person.

Damn papa, you a rare breed, no comparing - Here, the rapstress admires her partner and claims he's one in a million.

No Final Fantasy, can we end these games though? - Doja draws comparisons between Final Fantasy, the popular video game franchise, and her love life.

When other b**ches tryna get with my dude and when other chickens tryna get in my coop - Doja is warning other women not to step on her toes when it comes to her man. The last line could also refer to other men trying to get with her.

Doja also performed the song for VEVO's LIFT campaign in March 2020. Picture: VEVO

Check out the full lyrics to 'Streets' by Doja Cat below.



[Intro]

I've been goin' through some things (Oh)

I struggle with my inner man (Yeah, yeah)

I hustle, I'll do what I can to get this money

Blaq Tuxedo

Don Dada on the, Don Dada on the beat



[Chorus]

Like you, like you

Like you, ooh

I found it hard to find someone like you

Like you, like you

Send your location, come through



[Post-Chorus]

I can't sleep no more

In my head, we belong

And I can't be without you

Why can't I find no one like you?

I can't sleep no more

In my head, we belong

And I can't be without you

Why can't I find no one like you?



[Verse 1]

Baby, we tried to fight it

We all been there some days

Thought I needed something else

And acted like I was okay

We just had to work it out

And baby, I needed space

Ain't nobody 'round here on your level

You're so far away

You're pouring your heart out

I'm acting like I knew

You held me so down

So down I never grew, oh

I tried to find out

When none of them came through

And now I'm stuck in the middle

And baby had to pull me out, oh



[Chorus]

Like you, like you

Like you, ooh

I found it hard to find someone like you

Like you, like you

Send your location, come through (Yeah)



[Verse 2]

Damn papa, you a rare breed, no comparing

And it's motherf**kin' scary

Tryna keep him 'cause I found him

Let a ho know I ain't motherf**kin' sharing

I could take you to the parents, then to Paris

Plan a motherf**kin' wedding

You the type I wanna marry (Yeah) and keep you merry

I'll put the ring on when you ready

We play our fantasies out in real life ways and

No Final Fantasy, can we end these games though?

You give me energy, make me feel lightweight (Woo)

Like the birds of a feather, baby (Woo)

We real life made for each other (Woo)

And it's hard to keep my cool

When other b**ches tryna get with my dude and

When other chickens tryna get in my coop

'Cause you're a one in a million

There ain't no man like you



[Chorus]

Like you, like you

Like you, ooh

I found it hard to find someone like you

Like you, like you

Send your location, come through



[Post-Chorus]

I can't sleep no more

In my head, we belong

And I can't be without you

Why can't I find no one like you?

I can't sleep no more

In my head, we belong

And I can't be without you

Why can't I find no one like you?