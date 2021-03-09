Doja Cat 'Streets' lyrics meaning explained
9 March 2021, 09:06 | Updated: 9 March 2021, 11:45
The song, which features on Doja Cat's album 'Hot Pink', catapulted up the charts thanks to TikTok's Silhouette Challenge.
It may have been released two years ago, but Doja Cat's sultry song 'Streets' has been given a new lease of life thanks to TikTok's ilhouette Challenge.
'Streets' appears on the Los Angeles native's second studio album Hot Pink, which dropped back in 2019, but became a successful sleeper hit thanks to the viral video challenge.
The song samples B2K's 2003 track 'Streets Is Callin', hence the song's title, and hears Doja sing about an on-off relationship that she plans on returning to.
Send your location, come through - Doja is asking her lover to tell her where he is so she can come and see him.
You held me so down so down I never grew - Doja explains that her lover has been holding her back, forcing her to stay in the same place and not allowing to her grow as a person.
Damn papa, you a rare breed, no comparing - Here, the rapstress admires her partner and claims he's one in a million.
No Final Fantasy, can we end these games though? - Doja draws comparisons between Final Fantasy, the popular video game franchise, and her love life.
When other b**ches tryna get with my dude and when other chickens tryna get in my coop - Doja is warning other women not to step on her toes when it comes to her man. The last line could also refer to other men trying to get with her.
Check out the full lyrics to 'Streets' by Doja Cat below.
[Intro]
I've been goin' through some things (Oh)
I struggle with my inner man (Yeah, yeah)
I hustle, I'll do what I can to get this money
Blaq Tuxedo
Don Dada on the, Don Dada on the beat
[Chorus]
Like you, like you
Like you, ooh
I found it hard to find someone like you
Like you, like you
Send your location, come through
[Post-Chorus]
I can't sleep no more
In my head, we belong
And I can't be without you
Why can't I find no one like you?
I can't sleep no more
In my head, we belong
And I can't be without you
Why can't I find no one like you?
[Verse 1]
Baby, we tried to fight it
We all been there some days
Thought I needed something else
And acted like I was okay
We just had to work it out
And baby, I needed space
Ain't nobody 'round here on your level
You're so far away
You're pouring your heart out
I'm acting like I knew
You held me so down
So down I never grew, oh
I tried to find out
When none of them came through
And now I'm stuck in the middle
And baby had to pull me out, oh
[Chorus]
Like you, like you
Like you, ooh
I found it hard to find someone like you
Like you, like you
Send your location, come through (Yeah)
[Verse 2]
Damn papa, you a rare breed, no comparing
And it's motherf**kin' scary
Tryna keep him 'cause I found him
Let a ho know I ain't motherf**kin' sharing
I could take you to the parents, then to Paris
Plan a motherf**kin' wedding
You the type I wanna marry (Yeah) and keep you merry
I'll put the ring on when you ready
We play our fantasies out in real life ways and
No Final Fantasy, can we end these games though?
You give me energy, make me feel lightweight (Woo)
Like the birds of a feather, baby (Woo)
We real life made for each other (Woo)
And it's hard to keep my cool
When other b**ches tryna get with my dude and
When other chickens tryna get in my coop
'Cause you're a one in a million
There ain't no man like you
[Chorus]
Like you, like you
Like you, ooh
I found it hard to find someone like you
Like you, like you
Send your location, come through
[Post-Chorus]
I can't sleep no more
In my head, we belong
And I can't be without you
Why can't I find no one like you?
I can't sleep no more
In my head, we belong
And I can't be without you
Why can't I find no one like you?