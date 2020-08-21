Doja Cat trolls Nas with new song title after rapper dissed her

Nas called out the 'Say So' rapstress last week on his new single 'Ultra Black'.

Doja Cat has announced her upcoming song will be titled 'N.A.S.', a week after Nas dissed her on his single 'Ultra Black'.

"The song that I have coming out is called 'NAS', but only if you abbreviate it," Doja told her followers during a livestream on Instagram. "It's three words, which is funny! It's kinda nice."

Nas took aim at the 'Like That' rapstress, 24, on his recently released Hit-Boy-produced track. At the end of its first verse, he raps:

"Sometimes I'm over-black, even my clothes are black

Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag

We goin' ultra black, unapologetically black

The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black"

The diss appears to be referencing the scandal back in May which saw Doja being accused of taking part in racist online chatrooms, despite her repeatedly denying allegations of racism and white supremacy.

After the track dropped, Doja issued a trolling response to the rapper's diss. "I’m so offended and upset by this song," Doja says to the camera while 'Ultra Black' plays in the background.

However, she quickly spins the video into a joke by adding, "Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?"

The Los Angeles-raised rapper, who revealed to Capital XTRA that she got coronavirus after mocking people who were concerned about the pandemic, previously labelled the ongoing criticism aimed at her "f***ing ridiculous".

"My friends on Tinychat aren't white supremacists," she said during an Instagram Live. "They love me. I love them. They're loving and that's it! And you won't find anything on them because you're f***ing stupid! Your actions are stupid. You may not be stupid. You may be smart but your actions are not telling... it is what it is"

"You guys are f***ing disappointing. This isn't how you combat problems and if you think it is, I'm sorry - not sorry. But I'm sorry that you suck right now," she continued.

"B****, all the people saying "We ain't forget." B****, good. Don't forget because that's my plan, is for you not to forget motherf***er. I'm here to stay."