Doja Cat confirms she had coronavirus after making wild pandemic comments

Doja Cat admitted she had COVID-19 in a recent Capital XTRA interview, confirming the coronavirus symptoms lasted four days.

By Matt Tarr

Having previously dismissed people's fears of coronavirus and made light of the global pandemic, Doja Cat has now confirmed that she actually had COVID-19.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Yinka and Shayna Marie here on Capital XTRA, Doja Cat revealed that she'd had the virus but that her symptoms had gone and she's now recovered.

Doja Cat confirmed she's had coronavirus. Picture: Getty

On her COVID-19 diagnosis, Doja Cat revealed, "I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don't know how I got it but I got it."

Confirming that she has recovered from the virus, the 'Say So' rapper explained, "I'm OK now. It was a four day symptom freak out but I'm fine now."

This news comes just a few months after Doja Cat went on Instagram live and mocked people who were concerned about the dangers of coronavirus.

On the live, before Doja Cat got coronavirus herself, the rapper said, “B***h, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf***ing beer version of that s**t. I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cos I don’t give a f**k about corona, b***h. It’s a flu!"

Doja added, "I’m not scared. Y’all are p*ssy, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

In the UK, members of the BAME community have been the most impacted by coronavirus with a Public Health England report claiming, "The unequal impact of Covid-19 on BAME communities may be explained by a number of factors ranging from social and economic inequalities, racism, discrimination and stigma, occupational risk, inequalities in the prevalence of conditions that increase the severity of disease including obesity, diabetes, hypertension and asthma."

