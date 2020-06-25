Doja Cat claps back at people calling her a white suprematist

Doja Cat has slammed those accusing her of being a white suprematist. Picture: Getty

The 'Say So' rapper took to Instagram Live to deny accusations that she associates with white suprematists following alt-right chatroom allegations last month.

Doja Cat has responded to those accusing her of associating with white suprematists after participating an alleged far-right chatroom back in May.

The 'Say So' rapper, 24, faced racism allegations after conversations from the video chat circulated. Additionally, she was slammed after an old song of hers titled 'Dindu Nuffin' also surfaced, a term used to mock Black victims of police brutality.

During an Instagram Live, Doja - whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini - called the ongoing backlash "f***ing ridiculous" and insisted that her friends "aren't racist in chat rooms."

"My friends on Tinychat aren't white supremacists," she said, "They love me. I love them. They're loving and that's it! And you won't find anything on them because you're f***ing stupid! Your actions are stupid. You may not be stupid. You may be smart but your actions are not telling... it is what it is"

"You guys are f***ing disappointing. This isn't how you combat problems and if you think it is, I'm sorry - not sorry. But I'm sorry that you suck right now," she continued.

Doja Cat clapped back at those accusing her of white supremacy on Instagram Live. Picture: Instagram

"B****, all the people saying "We ain't forget." B****, good. Don't forget because that's my plan, is for you not to forget motherf***er. I'm here to stay."

Last month, Doja issued an official apology on her Instagram addressing the backlash and denying any involvement in any "racist conversations".

"I'm sorry to anyone I offended," she wrote. "I'm a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I'm very proud of where I come from."

In response to her old song, she said "As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me."

Doja Cat addressed the backlash back in May after issuing an apology on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music."

She concluded, "I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everyone moving forward. Thank you."