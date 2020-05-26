Doja Cat responds to "stripping for white supremacists" amid racist allegations

26 May 2020, 12:06

Doja Cat has been accused of a number of racist allegations after it was revealed she uses the TinyChat chatroom.

Just a week after Doja Cat was crowned number one on the Billboard charts for her 'Say So Remix' alongside Nicki Minaj, the 24-year-old has been forced to deny a string of racist allegations.

Having previously clapped back at skin lightening claims, Doja Cat has now taken to Instagram to deny claims that she "stripped for white supremacists" and released a song to mock the death of Sandra Bland.

Doja Cat denies "stripping for white supremacists"
Doja Cat denies "stripping for white supremacists". Picture: Getty

Doja Cat uses the chatroom Tiny Chat and admitted that racism happens "more" on TinyChatas it's "not as monitored" as the likes of Twitter and Instagram.

Addressing the racist allegations, Doja Cat appeard in a video on Instagram Live where she said, “Next [allegation] is ‘stripping for white supremacists’. The chatroom that I go to is a public chatroom. It’s me and my friends.

She went on to say, "I learned that there are racist people who come in and out of the chat. They’re there. They happen, and then they’re banned. The idea that this chatroom is a white supremacist chatroom is… I don’t understand it in any way. Not even.”

Doja Cat apologised to her fans following racist allegations
Doja Cat apologised to her fans following racist allegations. Picture: Getty

Addressing claims that her song 'Dindu Nuffin' was made to mock the death of Sandra Bland, a black woman who was found dead in a jail cell days after being arrestedduring a traffic stop, Doja called the alegation "awful".

She said, “That song is in zero ways connected to police brutality or Sandra Bland, and to see something like that, to see a song, my song that I made, connected to an innocent black woman’s death is one of the most awful rumours that I’ve ever encountered.”

Another allegation spreading on social media was the Doja Cat had mocked Beyoncé by calling her "Beyonkey" in a video, but Doja once again denied any ill will against the singer.

She explained, “I saw something about how people thought I was coming for Beyoncé? Beyoncé is the cream of the f***ing crop. Beyoncé is the reason why I believe I can be who I am. Beyoncé is one of the driving forces of who I am in my career. Beyoncé is undeniably talented and every f***ing time anyone has ever came for Beyoncé, I was there. And that’s all I have to say.”

Doja Cat had already posted a statement on her Instagram account in which she apologised to anyone she may have offended.

She claimed that she used the term 'Dindu', a racist term used to slur African Americans because she was trying to claim it back.

Doja Cat later claimed that her written statement had been edited by her team.

