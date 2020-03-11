Doja Cat claps back at skin lightening claims after fans say she's been "white-washed"

11 March 2020, 12:36

Doja Cat slammed the accusations, confirming she is 'half white' and 'not entirely black'.

Doja Cat has fired back at claims YouTube lightened her complexion after an image of the rapper sparked speculation on the website.

The video streaming service chose the 'Say So' rapper as the face of their '#WCE' playlist, using an image of a blonde Doja rocking a baby pink headset and matching bra.

However, the site was soon flooded with comments suggesting they had "white-washed" Doja, while some even wondered whether Doja herself has bleached her skin.

Doja Cat has slammed skin lightening claims, saying she is 'half white' and 'not entirely black'. Picture: Getty/YouTube

"Doja please don't let them whitewash you ...that pic is over exposed," said one, while another added, "Doja's light but she's not that light."

Others suggested that the move was to make the 24-year-old rapper more marketable, saying, "I guess the more closer to white you are the more you market, right?"

However, after catching wind of the situation, Doja jumped onto Instagram to slam the rumours surrounding her skin tone and deny altering her complexion.

"My skin gets very light when I don&squot;t tan. I was staying indoors a lot before that shoot," said Doja amid the speculation.
"My skin gets very light when I don't tan. I was staying indoors a lot before that shoot," said Doja amid the speculation. Picture: Instagram

"Hey, so if you're stupid as f*ck you probably left a comment under this picture talking about this," she began while scrolling through the comments section.

"Hey, how about I'm half white, not entirely black. My skin gets very light when I don't tan. I was staying indoors a lot before that shoot. New f*ckin' subject. Dumba**es."

Doja, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, previously told Dazed that her father Dumisani is a South-African dancer and actor, while her mother Deborah is Jewish-American and a painter.  

