Doja Cat responds to Nas dissing her on new song 'Ultra Black'

The 'Say So' rapper shrugged off Nas' diss on his latest song ‘Ultra Black’.

Doja Cat has subtly responded to Nas after he dissed her on his latest single 'Ultra Black'.

'Say So' rapper Doja, 24, took to TikTok after Nas fired off at her on his new song, which dropped on Friday (Aug 14), at the end of its first verse:

"Sometimes I'm over-black, even my clothes are black

Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag

We goin' ultra black, unapologetically black

The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black"

Nas fired shots at Doja Cat on his new song 'Ultra Black'. Picture: Getty

Social media users quickly picked up on the lyric which began trending on Twitter. It appears to reference the scandal back in May which saw Doja being accused of taking part in racist online chatrooms.

Doja, who has repeatedly denied allegations of racism and white supremacy, issued a trolling response to Nas' diss. "I’m so offended and upset by this song," Doja says to the camera while 'Ultra Black' plays in the background.

However, she quickly spins the video into a joke by adding, "Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?"

Doja, who has repeatedly denied allegations of racism and white supremacy, issued a trolling response to Nas' diss. Picture: Instagram

Doja, who revealed to Capital XTRA that she got coronavirus after mocking people who were concerned about the pandemic, has called previously the ongoing criticism towards her "f***ing ridiculous".

"My friends on Tinychat aren't white supremacists," she said in an Instagram Live. "They love me. I love them. They're loving and that's it! And you won't find anything on them because you're f***ing stupid! Your actions are stupid. You may not be stupid. You may be smart but your actions are not telling... it is what it is"

"You guys are f***ing disappointing. This isn't how you combat problems and if you think it is, I'm sorry - not sorry. But I'm sorry that you suck right now," she continued.

"B****, all the people saying "We ain't forget." B****, good. Don't forget because that's my plan, is for you not to forget motherf***er. I'm here to stay."