Doja Cat & Tyga 'Freaky Deaky' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Doja Cat and Tyga's new track 'Freaky Deaky'

Doja Cat and Tyga have dropped a new single and raunchy video to their joint track 'Freaky Deaky'.

This is the second tine that the two have collaborated together, as fans will remember Tyga featured on Doja's 2019 song Juicy.

Seen in a variety of lingerie in the Christian Breslauer-directed music video, Doja and Tyga dash through a neon-lit city in a sports car and a big mouth emerging from a swirly-patterned wall.

To celebrate the release of the video, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of new track 'Freaky Deaky)'.

Doja Cat and Tyga in the Freaky Deaky music video. Picture: YouTube

"He don't want an if or an and, just butt"

This line is a play on words on the phrase "no ifs, ands, or buts about it," emphasising that her man's primary emphasis is on her ass and nothing else.

"You can break my back and I can put it on rice"

A nice two-for-one pun here! This line suggests Doja wants to have so much sex that she breaks her back and has to be put in rice to heal.

"I got sleeping issues so I do it all night"

This is a cute play on words about having sleeping issues at night.

What are the full lyrics to Doja Cat and Tyga's 'Freaky Deaky'?

[Chorus: Doja Cat]

I've been feelin' freaky deaky, you're on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling, you're in the mood to please me

I've been feelin' freaky deaky (I've been feeling), you're on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling (On the ceiling), you're in the mood to please me, yeah



[Verse 1: Tyga, Doja Cat]

Uh, my lil' shawty, always on time (Time)

I pick you up, come outside, take you for a ride (Ride)

Body like December, a** on summer timе (Eh, eh)

Take off the top (Uh, uh), sweet Carolinе (Whoa)

Meet my jeweler, put ice on that (Eh)

Two diamond chains, what's the price on that? (Eh)

When you work, put your work, I invest in that (Yeah)

Itty, bitty waist, but your a** so fat (Yeah)

Let me slide in it when (I've been feeling)you risky (Ayy)

Let me see you bounce like a jet ski (Ayy)

I know you wishing he (I've been feeling)was like me (Like me)

Late night calling me for some good D, ayy



[Chorus: Doja Cat]

I've been feelin' freaky deaky, you're on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling, you're in the mood to please me

I've been feelin' freaky deaky (I've been feeling), you're on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling (On the ceiling), you're in the mood to please me, yeah

[Post-Chorus: Tyga, Doja Cat]

(Ha; Hm) Back it up

Back it up, back it up, back it up for you (Ayy, ayy)

I wanna see you back it up

See I can back it up (Ha), back it up (Ha), back it up (Ha) for you (Ha)

Hm, go ahead, back it up (I've been feeling)

So let me back it up, back it up, back it up for you

Hm, go ahead, back it up (I've been feeling)

I can back it up, back it up, back it up for you



[Verse 2: Doja Cat]

Ah, ayy, ayy, see that's my type, I might call flights (Hey)

You can break her back and I can put it on rice

I got sleeping issues so I do it all night

Waking me, I show him, put the p*ssy on nice

Keep your eyes shut, I'ma go tough (I'ma)

He don't want an if or an and, just butt

Don't call me a miss or a ma'am just slut

Wait, just let me switch up on your a** and f*ck (Ah)

'Cause we first do it, they all make love (Ah)

So overrated, just come over (C'mon)

I'm over wit it, I'm all messed up (C'mon)

I'm going crazy all on my tongue 'cause



[Chorus: Doja Cat]

I've been feelin' freaky deaky, you're on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling, you're in the mood to please me

I've been feelin' freaky deaky (I've been feeling), you're on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling (On the ceiling), you're in the mood to please me, yeah

[Verse 3: Tyga, Doja Cat]

Uh, black barbie, perfect and you gnarly (Yeah)

I raise the stakes for you and bet all it (Whoa)

Put some respect on my name, I get you poppin' (Yeah)

Don't leave ya girl around me, I got options (Yeah)

Ain't no stoppin' a ball (Ha), she wanna (Ha) take it off (Ha) for me (Ha) in a new Dior (Ha)

Wanna touch it, wanna grab it, wanna lick it, wanna ride it (Uh, uh)

I get so infatuated and erotic with you

Take a shot (I've been feeling), we intoxicated (Uh)

Taste so sweet, lick the wrapper baby (Haha)

She never was a freak (I've been feeling) and she said "You made me" (Yeah)

Forever, forever, ever, juicy, baby



[Chorus: Doja Cat, Tyga]

I've been feelin' freaky deaky, you're on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling, you're in the mood to please me

I've been feelin' freaky deaky (I've been feeling) (Yeah, yeah), you're on your way to see me (Oh, baby, yeah)

Got the mirror on the ceiling (On the ceiling; Oh, baby, yeah), you're in the mood to please me, yeah (Ah, ah)



[Post-Chorus: Tyga, Doja Cat]

(Ha; Hm) Back it up

Back it up (Ha), back it up (Ha), back it up (Ha) for you (Ha)

I wanna see you back it up

See I can back it up (Ha), back it up (Ha), back it up (Ha) for you (Ha)

Hm, go ahead, back it up

So let me back it up (Ha), back it up (Ha), back it up (Ha) for you (Ha)

Hm, go ahead, back it up

I can back it up(Ha), back it up(Ha), back it up(Ha) for you(Ha)

[Outro: Doja Cat]

Hahahahahaha

Purr, ayy

I'm feeling freaky deaky

Tyga, uh, Doja, let's go