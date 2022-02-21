Doja Cat accidentally exposes new 'mystery boyfriend' during Instagram live

21 February 2022, 14:51

Caught in 4K, the superstar appeared to accidentally reveal on Instagram live that she may have a new man and fans everywhere want to know the tea

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Doja Cat has been hiding her new boo from her fans and she may have accidentally revealed him whilst on Instagram live on Saturday (Feb 19).

Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

The 'Kiss Me More' singer appeared to be chilling in the pool talking to her fans when suddenly you hear a man in the back call her 'babe'.

Instantly turning the camera away, she replied to the mystery man saying "Oh, I'm on live" before telling fans she has to go and ending the stream.

After the clip went viral, fans started speculating who the man could be, with the most obvious suspect being French Montana, who she has been linked with since October 2020.

One fan wrote: "That's defo French in the back, he has the same voice", whilst another one commented: "That's French Montana, he's lowkey her boyfriend frfr".

The Doja Cat French Montana dating rumours started are the two were seen hanging out with each other on a yatch while on vacation together.

Quickly shutting it down, Doja tweeted, "Me and French got a song coming out. F--kin relax."

The two were then spotted again spending time together on vacation in the Bahamas at the top of the waterslide while celebrating the birthday of friend and lawyer Adam Jia.

Doja Cat and French Montana attend Doja Cat&squot;s "Planet Her" Album dinner at Beauty & Essex on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Doja Cat and French Montana attend Doja Cat's "Planet Her" Album dinner at Beauty & Essex on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

