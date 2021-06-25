Doja Cat 'Get Into It (Yuh)' lyrics meaning explained

What are the full lyrics to Doja Cat - 'Get Into It (Yuh)'?

[Intro]

Yeah, ey

Hey, ey

[Chorus]

They say I just got a buck

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck (Ha)

Get into it, yuh (Yuh)

If you go to church

I said "Get into it, yuh"

If she ain't got a butt

Now f**k it, get into it, yuh

They say I just got a buck

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck

Get into it, yuh

If you go to church

Get into it, yuh

If she ain't got a butt

F**k it, get into it, yuh

[Verse 1]

Yeah, you just wanna party

You just wanna lap dance

You just wanna pop up on these clowns like you're the Batman

You just wanna ball out in designer with your best friends

You don't wanna talk no more about it in the past tense

Get me out my zone, I'm just talkin' comfort, shawty

I ain't give you nothin' you can come for, shawty

I got plenty things you make a run for, shawty

Call him Ed Sheeran, he in love with my body

[Chorus]

They say I just got a buck

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck (Ha)

Gеt into it, yuh (Yuh)

If you go to church

I said "Get into it, yuh"

If she ain't got a butt

Now f**k it, get into it, yuh

Thеy say I just got a buck

Get into it, yuh

Pop out with a truck

Get into it, yuh

If you go to church

Get into it, yuh

If she ain't got a butt

F**k it, get into it, yuh

[Verse 2]

Y'all need to get into the drip like a piranha

Y'all need to get into my drip like y'all need water

I mean, it's only head to toe Balenciaga

I mean, y'all b**ches better 'yuh' like Ariana

If they ever tryna knock her, put my foot up in your caca

Call your mama and your papa

Like I'm finna take your dadda

Turn that b**ch into a soccer ball and rocka, rocka, rocka

Get into it like a suit

And f**k her, stuck up like a backa

[Chorus]

They say I just got a buck (Yuh)

Get into it, yuh (Yeah)

Pop out with a truck

Get into it, yuh (Pop out, pop out)

If you go to church

I said "Get into it, yuh"

If she ain't got a butt

Now f**k it, get into it, yuh

They say I just got a buck

Get into it, yuh (Ayy)

Pop out with a truck

Get into it, yuh (Yeah)

If you go to church

Get into it, yuh

If she ain't got a butt

F**k it, get into it, yuh

[Outro]

Thank you, Nicki, I love you

Got that big rocket launcher