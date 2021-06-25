Doja Cat 'Get Into It (Yuh)' lyrics meaning explained

Doja Cat 'Get Into It (Yuh)' lyrics explained
Picture: Getty / Instagram

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of track 'Get Into It (Yuh)', from Doja Cat's new album 'Planet Her'.

Doja Cat's highly anticipated album 'Planet Her' has been released.

Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of hit track 'Get Into It (Yuh)'.

You just wanna pop up on these clowns like you're the Batman - Here Doja references Gotham superhero Batman. Doja also has an earlier song titled 'Batman'.

Call him Ed Sheeran, he in love with my body - Doja Cat references singer Ed Sheeran's song 'Shape Of You', which has a lyric saying "I'm in love with your body".

Thank you, Nicki, I love you - This lyric could be crediting Nicki Minaj for giving inspiration for the song, or could be referring to the debate that Nicki Minaj is the 'Queen' of female rap.

Got that big rocket launcher - Doja takes a line from Nicki Minaj’s debut hit single “Massive Attack”.

  1. What are the full lyrics to Doja Cat - 'Get Into It (Yuh)'?

    [Intro]
    Yeah, ey
    Hey, ey

    [Chorus]
    They say I just got a buck
    Get into it, yuh
    Pop out with a truck (Ha)
    Get into it, yuh (Yuh)
    If you go to church
    I said "Get into it, yuh"
    If she ain't got a butt
    Now f**k it, get into it, yuh
    They say I just got a buck
    Get into it, yuh
    Pop out with a truck
    Get into it, yuh
    If you go to church
    Get into it, yuh
    If she ain't got a butt
    F**k it, get into it, yuh

    [Verse 1]
    Yeah, you just wanna party
    You just wanna lap dance
    You just wanna pop up on these clowns like you're the Batman
    You just wanna ball out in designer with your best friends
    You don't wanna talk no more about it in the past tense
    Get me out my zone, I'm just talkin' comfort, shawty
    I ain't give you nothin' you can come for, shawty
    I got plenty things you make a run for, shawty
    Call him Ed Sheeran, he in love with my body

    [Chorus]
    They say I just got a buck
    Get into it, yuh
    Pop out with a truck (Ha)
    Gеt into it, yuh (Yuh)
    If you go to church
    I said "Get into it, yuh"
    If she ain't got a butt
    Now f**k it, get into it, yuh
    Thеy say I just got a buck
    Get into it, yuh
    Pop out with a truck
    Get into it, yuh
    If you go to church
    Get into it, yuh
    If she ain't got a butt
    F**k it, get into it, yuh

    [Verse 2]
    Y'all need to get into the drip like a piranha
    Y'all need to get into my drip like y'all need water
    I mean, it's only head to toe Balenciaga
    I mean, y'all b**ches better 'yuh' like Ariana
    If they ever tryna knock her, put my foot up in your caca
    Call your mama and your papa
    Like I'm finna take your dadda
    Turn that b**ch into a soccer ball and rocka, rocka, rocka
    Get into it like a suit
    And f**k her, stuck up like a backa

    [Chorus]
    They say I just got a buck (Yuh)
    Get into it, yuh (Yeah)
    Pop out with a truck
    Get into it, yuh (Pop out, pop out)
    If you go to church
    I said "Get into it, yuh"
    If she ain't got a butt
    Now f**k it, get into it, yuh
    They say I just got a buck
    Get into it, yuh (Ayy)
    Pop out with a truck
    Get into it, yuh (Yeah)
    If you go to church
    Get into it, yuh
    If she ain't got a butt
    F**k it, get into it, yuh

    [Outro]
    Thank you, Nicki, I love you
    Got that big rocket launcher

