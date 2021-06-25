Doja Cat 'Get Into It (Yuh)' lyrics meaning explained
25 June 2021, 09:45 | Updated: 25 June 2021, 10:14
Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of track 'Get Into It (Yuh)', from Doja Cat's new album 'Planet Her'.
Doja Cat's highly anticipated album 'Planet Her' has been released.
Doja Cat new album 'Planet Her': release date, tracklist, features & more
Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of hit track 'Get Into It (Yuh)'.
You just wanna pop up on these clowns like you're the Batman - Here Doja references Gotham superhero Batman. Doja also has an earlier song titled 'Batman'.
Call him Ed Sheeran, he in love with my body - Doja Cat references singer Ed Sheeran's song 'Shape Of You', which has a lyric saying "I'm in love with your body".
Thank you, Nicki, I love you - This lyric could be crediting Nicki Minaj for giving inspiration for the song, or could be referring to the debate that Nicki Minaj is the 'Queen' of female rap.
Got that big rocket launcher - Doja takes a line from Nicki Minaj’s debut hit single “Massive Attack”.
-
What are the full lyrics to Doja Cat - 'Get Into It (Yuh)'?
[Intro]
Yeah, ey
Hey, ey
[Chorus]
They say I just got a buck
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck (Ha)
Get into it, yuh (Yuh)
If you go to church
I said "Get into it, yuh"
If she ain't got a butt
Now f**k it, get into it, yuh
They say I just got a buck
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck
Get into it, yuh
If you go to church
Get into it, yuh
If she ain't got a butt
F**k it, get into it, yuh
[Verse 1]
Yeah, you just wanna party
You just wanna lap dance
You just wanna pop up on these clowns like you're the Batman
You just wanna ball out in designer with your best friends
You don't wanna talk no more about it in the past tense
Get me out my zone, I'm just talkin' comfort, shawty
I ain't give you nothin' you can come for, shawty
I got plenty things you make a run for, shawty
Call him Ed Sheeran, he in love with my body
[Chorus]
They say I just got a buck
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck (Ha)
Gеt into it, yuh (Yuh)
If you go to church
I said "Get into it, yuh"
If she ain't got a butt
Now f**k it, get into it, yuh
Thеy say I just got a buck
Get into it, yuh
Pop out with a truck
Get into it, yuh
If you go to church
Get into it, yuh
If she ain't got a butt
F**k it, get into it, yuh
[Verse 2]
Y'all need to get into the drip like a piranha
Y'all need to get into my drip like y'all need water
I mean, it's only head to toe Balenciaga
I mean, y'all b**ches better 'yuh' like Ariana
If they ever tryna knock her, put my foot up in your caca
Call your mama and your papa
Like I'm finna take your dadda
Turn that b**ch into a soccer ball and rocka, rocka, rocka
Get into it like a suit
And f**k her, stuck up like a backa
[Chorus]
They say I just got a buck (Yuh)
Get into it, yuh (Yeah)
Pop out with a truck
Get into it, yuh (Pop out, pop out)
If you go to church
I said "Get into it, yuh"
If she ain't got a butt
Now f**k it, get into it, yuh
They say I just got a buck
Get into it, yuh (Ayy)
Pop out with a truck
Get into it, yuh (Yeah)
If you go to church
Get into it, yuh
If she ain't got a butt
F**k it, get into it, yuh
[Outro]
Thank you, Nicki, I love you
Got that big rocket launcher