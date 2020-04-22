French Montana says he has "more hits" than Kendrick Lamar & would "outshine him" on stage

French Montana has argued that he would win a back-to-back battle with Kendrick Lamar. Picture: Getty

French confidently claims he can go "neck to neck" with Kung Fu Kenny.

French Montana has reaffirmed his previous claim that he can do "neck to neck" with Kendrick Lamar.

The 'Unforgettable' rapper, 35, took to Twitter last night (21 Apr) to back up a statement he made during an interview with Complex, where he said he would "outshine" Kendrick, 32, on stage.

" "I might outshine him... not because I'm a better rapper or whatever it is. It's just that I got more hits," said French. Picture: Getty

"I mean, honestly, I could go against anybody. You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival," said French during the interview.

"I might outshine him... not because I'm a better rapper or whatever it is. It's just that I got more hits. Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you was to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar."

French, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, reasserted his belief that he could confidently go "neck to neck" with Kung Fu Kenny. "It aint my fault I believe in myself," he wrote, "How was I supposed to answer that question? How many times I gotta prove myself before I get mine".

French took to Twitter to reaffirm his statement. Picture: Twitter/French Montana

"Set it up," French closed out his tweet. Picture: Twitter/French Montana

"I love kendrick! that’s not just for kendrick that’s to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question," he said, before urging somebody to set up the battle.

When one follower replied, "You got more hits than someone whose main focus isn't making hits? Lol congrats," French took a moment to fire back. "My point exactly ! He is a different artist," French said, "I was just sayin I’ll win that part he is gonna win everything else but give me mines lol".

Another user added, "French does have more hits I agree but he can’t sell half as many tickets as Kendrick," to which Montana replied, "My point !! I was talking about hits we can go neck to neck not taking nothing away from him just standing for myself is that still cool ? lol".