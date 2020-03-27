French Montana accused of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman in new lawsuit

27 March 2020, 11:58 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 12:23

French Montana is being sued for sexual battery and emotional distress.
French Montana is being sued for sexual battery and emotional distress. Picture: Getty

The rapper, real name Karim Kharbouch, is being sued for sexual battery.

French Montana is being sued for sexual battery by an unidentified woman, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The lawsuit accuses the 35-year-old rapper - along with his employee Mansour Bennouna and his Coke Boy Records label - of assault and battery, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, supervision and retention, and negligence.

The woman, who uses the pseudonym Jane Doe, claims she met Montana at a Los Angeles recording studio back in March 2018. She says he provided her drinks and invited her back to his home with Bennouna.

French Montana has been sued for sexual battery and drugging a woman.
French Montana has been sued for sexual battery and drugging a woman. Picture: Getty

Doe, an aspiring model and actress, claims that after arriving at French's home at around 6am, both Montana and Bennouna ordered her to take a shot. She says she completely blacked out soon after taking the shot.

Doe says she was "incapacitated" and remembers "several men coming in and out of the bedroom", adding that she believes Montana "was one of the men who entered the room and sexually assaulted her."

The alleged victim says she "regained consciousness" around 1:30pm to find Bennouna "spooning" her. Upon waking, she said she felt confused, intoxicated and "felt a pain in her pelvis, lower back and vagina."

The report states Doe started "crying hysterically because she felt that she had been drugged and raped" before grabbing her possessions and leaving the residence.

"The investigation showed the presence of semen," reads the document, adding that Doe had also reported the alleged rape to police.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for the “extreme emotional distress, anxiety, flashbacks and depression" Doe experiences. The woman also says she had to press pause of pursuing her career due to the incident.

