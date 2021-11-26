Doja Cat admits she is no longer enjoying her music career

The Kiss Me More rapper admitted to feeling pressured and unhappy in the music industry last night on Instagram live

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doja Cat is no longer enjoying her career after admitting that she isn't happy anymore and hasn't had fun making music in the last 5 years.

"Do I want to do that shit because I have to? No! No, I don’t! But I feel pressured to do shit like that. I don’t want to do that. I want to be home. I wanna play f***in’ – I wanna make music. I wanna play f***in’ video games" she said last night on Instagram live.

Doja Cat at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

"I just mean, make music like, willy nilly, have fun and just jam and make some shit. I haven’t done that in maybe five years it feels like" she explained.

Recently driving fans insane after a video of her winking onstage went viral, the 26-year-old – whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – said that she feels like she has been doing things that she doesn’t actually want to.

"I’m doing all this sh*t that I don’t f*ckin’ wanna do. I don’t want to take f*ckin’ pictures. Like, yes, planning a photoshoot is very fun. Capturing a concept, capturing a visual idea, like something like that… I love fashion. I really do".

sorry for complaining — peepoop (@DojaCat) November 25, 2021

She later took to Twitter later that evening to apologise for her comments. Whilst some fans chose to critique her, others sympathised with the Say So rapper.

One fan wrote: "Doja Cat is getting millions over here complaining because she gotta take pictures. She always complaining about the sh*t she signed up for, blah blah blah".

Whilst another commented: "You’re not complaining you’re showing us how you feel, please take a break Doja. You give us more than enough every day and we’re so thankful for that. We love you so much and whatever you do we will still continue to support you".

Doja Cat performing at ACL Music Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week, Doja Cat alongside H.E.R. became the most nominated artists for next years GRAMMY Awards, both receiving 8 nominations including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.