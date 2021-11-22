Doja Cat sparks confusion after winning R&B award at AMA's

After winning two R&B awards last night at the AMAs, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on her being nominated for the wrong category

Doja Cat was one of the big winners last night at the 2021 American Music Awards, but, unfortunately not everyone is happy.

Taking home the awards for 'Favourite Female R&B Artist', 'Favorite R&B Album' for her 2021 album Planet Her and 'Collaboration of the Year' for Kiss Me More, the Need To Know singer beat the likes of Jhené Aiko and Jazmine Sullivan.

Get into it, yuh because @DojaCat is the winner of Favorite Female R&B Artist at the #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/Y7lS24YTbl — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2021

Fans took to social media to discuss why this keeps happening and whether or not she is being categorised as R&B simply because she's Black.

Other discussions around the topic involved her fellow nominees in the category being robbed of their flowers and how award shows only nominate Black artists for Black sounding categories despite the actual genre of music they make being different.

One fan commented: "Why did Doja Cat win over JAZMINE SULLIVAN and H.E.R. for favorite R&B artist….what R&B music does she have?"

Another one commented: "There should be a new genre of music called HIP-POP where artist like Doja Cat and the rest of these off brands can go. They are taking away the recognition from true R&B artist #AMAs📷".

A third fan stated: "I’m convinced that these award shows don’t know anything about rap or R&B... cuz Doja Cat made a Pop album... and Tyler won rap album for IGOR which was an alternative album...".

the AMA really racist. they put Doja Cat in R&B even though she’s clearly a pop artist. the literally throw all black artists in two categories, Rap or R&B smh — Big Nose Baddie (@with_pha) November 22, 2021

Jhene Aiko didn’t win Best Female R&B artist but Doja cat does and I just don’t understanddd what category is doja in ??! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/KL52hmvl9w — chilombooo (@chilombooo1) November 22, 2021

She is a pop artist. Have you not heard of jasmine Sullivan or Ari lennox?Lennox?? The hell — Thigh Dolla$ign ™ (@Nike2theBS) November 21, 2021

I love Doja, but I thought she was a pop artist, not an R&B artist. pic.twitter.com/QXwpHH8rmm — ✨Yvonne Nicolas✨ is Editing! (@YvonneNicolas) November 21, 2021

Doja Cat is NOT R&B . She should not have won over ANY other artist in that category . Who tf in charge of voting ???!?? The math aint mathing 🥴 pic.twitter.com/ztUMNo3JaS — elegant mind ✨ (@iamsimplycee) November 22, 2021

and doja cat winning an r&b award over jazmine sullivan just goes to show that people care more about popularity than the actual sound of the artist — aali 🦚 (@aali_zxly) November 22, 2021

