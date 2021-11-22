Doja Cat sparks confusion after winning R&B award at AMA's

22 November 2021, 15:55 | Updated: 22 November 2021, 16:18

After winning two R&B awards last night at the AMAs, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on her being nominated for the wrong category

Doja Cat was one of the big winners last night at the 2021 American Music Awards, but, unfortunately not everyone is happy.

Taking home the awards for 'Favourite Female R&B Artist', 'Favorite R&B Album' for her 2021 album Planet Her and 'Collaboration of the Year' for Kiss Me More, the Need To Know singer beat the likes of Jhené Aiko and Jazmine Sullivan.

Doja Cat sends fans wild in viral TikTok of her winking on stage

Fans took to social media to discuss why this keeps happening and whether or not she is being categorised as R&B simply because she's Black.

Other discussions around the topic involved her fellow nominees in the category being robbed of their flowers and how award shows only nominate Black artists for Black sounding categories despite the actual genre of music they make being different.

Doja Cat attending Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween Party Hosted By Alessandra Ambrosio
Doja Cat attending Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween Party Hosted By Alessandra Ambrosio. Picture: Getty

One fan commented: "Why did Doja Cat win over JAZMINE SULLIVAN and H.E.R. for favorite R&B artist….what R&B music does she have?"

Another one commented: "There should be a new genre of music called HIP-POP where artist like Doja Cat and the rest of these off brands can go. They are taking away the recognition from true R&B artist #AMAs📷".

A third fan stated: "I’m convinced that these award shows don’t know anything about rap or R&B... cuz Doja Cat made a Pop album... and Tyler won rap album for IGOR which was an alternative album...".

