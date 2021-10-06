Doja Cat sends fans wild in viral TikTok of her winking on stage

6 October 2021, 11:44

Doja Cat sends fans wild with viral TikTok of her winking and dancing on stage.
Doja Cat sends fans wild with viral TikTok of her winking and dancing on stage. Picture: Getty/TikTok

Doja Cat set pulses racing with her performance at Austin City Limits.

Doja Cat sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend with her performance at Austin City Limits festival.

The 'Woman' hitmaker turned up the heat during her set with hits from her latest album, Planet Her, and one moment in particular caught fans' attention.

Doja Cat dating history: ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

During her performance of 'Need To Know', California rapper Doja set pulses racing by winking at the audience and moving her hips seductively to the beat - and the videos are flying all over social media.

One fan wrote, "cannot get over doja cat winking," while another said, "would let doja cat ruin my life solely based off her performance at acl".

One of the videos has amassed over 3.2 million views on Twitter and counting, so it seems like fans really can't get enough of Doja's steamy performance.

The Grammy nominated rapper dropped her sophomore album in June 2021, which boasted hit singles including 'Kiss Me More' featuring SZA and 'You Right' with the Weeknd.

