Doja Cat sends fans wild in viral TikTok of her winking on stage

Doja Cat set pulses racing with her performance at Austin City Limits.

Doja Cat sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend with her performance at Austin City Limits festival.

The 'Woman' hitmaker turned up the heat during her set with hits from her latest album, Planet Her, and one moment in particular caught fans' attention.

During her performance of 'Need To Know', California rapper Doja set pulses racing by winking at the audience and moving her hips seductively to the beat - and the videos are flying all over social media.

One fan wrote, "cannot get over doja cat winking," while another said, "would let doja cat ruin my life solely based off her performance at acl".

cannot get over doja cat winking 😳 pic.twitter.com/8jW830S8x5 — muna (@illiteratebicth) October 4, 2021

Doja Cat really is that girl and NEED TO KNOW IS A TIMELESS CLASSIC pic.twitter.com/dogpelSVJZ — Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) October 3, 2021

Fancam of Doja Cat performing Bottom Bitch at ACL Fest! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bGljjb0EfN — Doja Crave (@DojaCrave) October 3, 2021

would let doja cat ruin my life solely based off her performance at acl — Justin (@sorryimjustin_) October 4, 2021

My tiktok is filled with Doja Cat at ACl and I am not complaining one bit😻 — Azalia (@a_degollado) October 5, 2021

One of the videos has amassed over 3.2 million views on Twitter and counting, so it seems like fans really can't get enough of Doja's steamy performance.

The Grammy nominated rapper dropped her sophomore album in June 2021, which boasted hit singles including 'Kiss Me More' featuring SZA and 'You Right' with the Weeknd.