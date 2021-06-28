Jazmine Sullivan feat. Ari Lennox 'On It' lyrics meaning revealed

What are the lyrics to Jazmine Sullivan feat. Ari Lennox's song 'On It'? What do they mean?

Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox brought their racy track 'On It' to the stage at the BET Awards 2021.

The pair performed their collaborative Heaux Tales tracks, “Ari’s Tale” and “On I.” on Sunday night (June 27) at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The R&B queens rocked the stage and gained praise from fans on social media. However, fans did point out the lyrics to their sensual track "On It".

me watching Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox gracefully sing about explicit acts in Sit On It #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/xZ6NXuDPvQ — KYRIN (@KYOVERALL) June 28, 2021

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of the track, although it is quite self-explanatory.

"I need more than a text message/You gon' have to pull off somethin' impressive" - Ari Lennox

In this lyric, Ari Lennox demands that she needs more than just a text message from her partner. Specifically, she would like to be left impressed by her lover.

"Nothing's stoppin' you/Be the Nia to the hood Larenz Tate(Ooh)" - Ari Lennox & Jazmine Sullivan

In this lyrics, the pair are referencing the 1997 American romantic drama film 'Love Jones' – where Nia Long and Larenz Tate play love interests Nina and Darius.

Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty