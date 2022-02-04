Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby 'Do We Have A Problem' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of Nicki Minaj's new track 'Do We Have A Problem?' featuring Lil Baby

Nicki Minaj is back and better than ever following her three-year hiatus with a brand new single titled 'Do We Have a Problem?' which enlists the help of Atlanta native rapper Lil Baby.

Announcing the track's release back in January via Instagram with a post that included an shot from the music video, 'Do We Have a Problem?' acts as her first single off her upcoming fifth studio album.

Yesterday (Feb 3rd), Nicki told chat show host James Corden that the album "will be out before the summertime" during her appearance on after appearing on The Late Late Show.

To celebrate the release of the video, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to the new track 'Do We Have a Problem?'.

"Little bad foreign b*tch, word to Fivio"

In this line, the queen of rap is making reference to Fivio Foreign; a Brooklyn drill rapper who is known for his loud and notable ad-libs.

He's appeared on major tracks such as Kanye West's "Off The Grid" and "Body (Remix)" with a medley of other artists.

Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?"

Opponent is abbreviated as "opp." When Nicki Minaj has a quarrel with someone, she always finds a method to address the issue.

The line also makes a reference to the song's title, "Do We Have A Problem?" So she's suggesting she's going to roll up on her opponent and let them know she's serious about business.

"This one for Pop, this one for Juice"

Nicki pays tribute to two late-great singers who tragically passed away too soon. The first being Pop Smoke, a rapper from New York Drill, was murdered in February 2020 during a home invasion. She appeared on the remix to his song 'Welcome to the Party'.

The second being Juice Wrld, a Chicago native, died in December 2019 after an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. He was her opening act on The Nicki Wrld Tour shortly before his death.

Nicki Minaj at the Los Angeles Lakers v LA Clippers on February 3, 2022. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby's 'Do We Have A Problem?'

[Intro: Nicki Minaj]

I just told P, "This really n*ggas' worst nightmare, man

They don't wanna see Lil Baby with the Barbie" (Papi Yerr)

[Chorus: Nicki Minaj]

Tell 'em my niña, my b*tch, she a rider

I got a shooter, and I got a driver

They want that heat, I'm the only provider

Little bad foreign b*tch, word to Fivio

N*ggas know the vibe, that's worth a five, yo

Beef, we 'bout to resolve, yo

Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?

[Verse 1: Nicki Minaj]

Hmm, hold up shorty, hold up b*tch, please don't touch me

Look at my fit, look at my ankle, look at my wrist

This one a pack, this one a brick

That one a opp, that one a lick

This one for Pop, this one for Juice

I am the one, b*tch, you a deuce (Brr)

N*ggas givе it up in my city

Really shed blood in my city (Get lovе in my city)

N*ggas will son your whole set like it's a round six

Clips, whole team get flyer than round trips, b*tch

She's still spyin' on my flicks (Flicks), he admirin' my drip (Drip)

Check what I do, the check will clear too

Pull up like a drive-thru, so check your rearview

I don't care how long it take to get a opp back

All my n*ggas outside, steak, b*tch, we Outback (Outback)

I don't care how long it take to get a opp back

All my n*ggas outside, steak, b*tch, we Outback

Brr

[Chorus: Nicki Minaj]

Tell 'em my niña, my b*tch, she a rider

I got a shooter, and I got a driver

They want that heat, I'm the only provider

Little bad foreign b*tch, word to Fivio

N*ggas know the vibe, that's worth a five, yo

Beef, we 'bout to resolve, yo

Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?

Ayo, Baby, let's go

[Verse 2: Lil Baby & Nicki Minaj]

2022, I'm comin' through on that new shit (Oop)

How we opps? You see me and you don't do shit (Brr)

I done really trapped in the carter, I got the blueprint

Gotta read department, we shoppin', I like the loose fit

What's the point of havin' this muscle if you don't use it?

I play the game to win, I'm not losin'

Opps know my address, I'm not movin'

Brodie know to take it to trial, they gotta prove it

She get what she want when we screwin'

I'm on point, I know what I'm doin'

Way too smart to act like I'm stupid

I get my advice from Mike Rubin

I'm not by myself, my whole crew lit

Next year Chanel, I put her in that new print

It is what it is, I can't make no excuses

I hit the whole group—do that make me a groupie?

Balenciaga coat, this not no Gucci

We went city to city in bulletproofs

You can't run with my gang, they'll bully you

Been had switches, I know what them fullys do

I'm a vibe, let me know what you wanna do

Ain't no fun by yourself, bring a friend or two

We be ménaging, that boost up his ego

She a lil' demon off that Casamigos

Yeah, Baby

[Chorus: Nicki Minaj]

Tell 'em my niña, my b*tch, she a rider

I got a shooter, and I got a driver

They want that heat, I'm the only provider

Little bad foreign b*tch, word to Fivio

Niggas know the vibe, that's worth a five, yo

Beef, we 'bout to resolve, yo

Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?

[Verse 3: Nicki Minaj]

There's no autotune on me, is there? (Nope)

Don't mean a rapper when I say b*tches ride the wave

Floodin' my watch, but ain't givin' a clown the time of day

Ain't-ain't talkin' Christmas, wouldn't holla in my holidays

I-I fuck with n*ggas that be shootin' at they opps for days

Trust me (Trust me), they gon' let me know (Know)

They gon' rep me when they catch you lackin'

The .45 special flow (Flow)

They gon' wet you, yo (Yo)

Yes, I'm always good for the bag

N*ggas gon' hop out on that ass, ski mask

[Outro: Nicki Minaj]

Heavy on the ski-mask too

And the ski-mask ain't for the pandemi'

It go with the semi, paid a pretty damn penny

(Brr)

Ski-mask way