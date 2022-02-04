Nicki Minaj just did an impression of Adele and we are screaming

Promoting her new single 'Do We Have a Problem' on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the queen of rap paid homage to Adele by doing an impressive London accent of the singer

Nicki Minaj had Adele fans in awe last night (Feb 3rd) after she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden doing an impressive British accent of the 'Easy on Me' singer.

Promoting her first single since 2018 'Do We Have a Problem' featuring Lil Baby, the queen of rap revisited Adele's infamous 'Carpool Karaoke' segment where she rapped Nicki's verse on 'Monster'.

Adele rapping Monster on Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show. Picture: CBS

"That made my day, my year" Nicki revealed. "I got a thousand phone calls about that one thing".

Adele’s iconic impression of Nicki went on to be one of the highest viewed Carpool Karaoke videos online, with the 'Hello' singer becoming a meme across social media.

Paying homage, Nicki dropped off her impression of the North London songstress saying: "In order to channel Adele, I sort of have to think like a black lady in London, awright". She later confessed that her regular British accent is that of a 'posh white lady'.

Nicki Minaj talks all things music, motherhood and Adele on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Picture: CBS

When asked whether or not we can expect a new album this year, she answered: "Yes... I do know that it’s soon, and I do know that it’s a lot sooner than it’s ever been. And I know that it’s coming this year. And I know that it’ll be out before the summertime".

She also discussed how motherhood has changed her, telling Corden about her 16-month-old son 'Papa Bear' who recently started talking saying:

"[It's] Papa Bear mania. Papa Bear does what he wants and gets on everybody's nerves all day, all night. Doesn't let us sleep and just walks around bossing us around all day. That's the vibe of my house".

"He is just walking around telling everybody, grown adults 'What are you doing, what are you doing, what are you doing?'" she continued.

"Like if I'm feeding him his food and take too long with the next spoon he goes, 'What are you doing? What are you doing? What are you doing?' and I'm like, 'What are you doing? I'm feeding you, what the hell'".

"And he just repeats everything, like so you say something, he's going to repeat it. So a couple of times I feel like we might have heard him say something a little crazy".

Nicki Minaj talks all things music, motherhood and Adele on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Picture: CBS

Showing off her acting chops in her new music video, Nicki also spoke about whether or not she is going to be appearing in any films, after it was rumoured she had something lined up with 50 Cent.

"Maybe... It could be" she added finishing off her sentence by saying that "it is only in the talking phase right now".