Adele responds to rumours of split from boyfriend Rich Paul

The superstar singer has addressed claims that her romance with the sports agent was "on the rocks".

Adele responded to rumours that her relationship with millionaire Rich Paul is "on the rocks" on social media.

The 'Easy On Me' singer has reportedly been having a hard time with her relationship with the American sports agent.

However, the star addressed the split claims in last night's announcement.

Adele went "Instagram official" with Rich Paul in September 2021. Picture: Getty

The 'Someone Like You' told fans her partner "send his love", shutting down rumours that the pair had split.

In the same Instagram post, the superstar confirmed she will be performing at the BRIT Awards next week.

Adele shared a selfie of herself looking overfilled with joy as she wrote in her caption: "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!

"Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!"

The singer then touched on rumours about her relationship.

She shared: "Oh, and Rich sends his love."

The response comes after an insider claimed Adele cancelled her Las Vegas shows due to the breakdown of their relationship with Paul.

Fans speculated that Adele and Rich Paul were together after the pair attended several basketball games together. Picture: Getty

According to the New York Daily News source, Adele had stopped rehearsals to make important calls to Paul and was also seen crying.

"There's trouble in paradise. That's why she can't perform" the source told the publication.

Adele has reportedly spent the past week at boyfriend Rich Paul's home in efforts to fix save their relationship.

The star has been dating the millionaire sports agent since the middle of last year, however reports claim that the time apart has put a strain on their relationship.

However, according to Adele, her relationship with Paul is in a good place.