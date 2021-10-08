Adele breaks silence on relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele breaks silence on relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The singer opened up about her new relationship ahead of the release of her new music.

Adele has spoken about her relationship with new boyfriend Rich Paul for the first time.

The Grammy Award-winning singer opened up in new interviews with British and American Vogue ahead of the release of her new single 'Easy On Me', which is set to drop on Friday, 15th October.

Adele, 33, confirmed to the publication that she and Rich, 39, are 'very happy' and has revealed that he's not 'frazzled' by her colossal global fame.

"Yes, we're together," she confirmed, adding that her new beau is "so f**king funny". The pair, who met through mutual friends, were spotted together at a basketball game in July this year.

"I didn't mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it," Adele said.

"He was like, "What are people going to say?" And I was like, "That you signed me. As an athlete. You're my agent." And he was like, "Okay, cool.""

On whether it feels stressful going out in public with her new man, Adele confessed, "It used to, but it hasn't been this time because he doesn't mind. Normally, I think I get scared about it because it’s very emasculating. Really emasculating."

"I did date before Rich, but they hated it," Adele said of her previous boyfriends. "They'd find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together."

"Whereas he's not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows."