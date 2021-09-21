Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul? Age, Instagram, career & more

The singer has gone Instagram official with her new beau Rich Paul. Here's everything we know about the star...

Adele has gone Instagram official with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The singer confirmed that she is romantically involved with Paul, after months of fan speculation.

The 'Someone Like You' singer took to Instagram to share multiple photos, including one with her beau Paul.

Adele ans Rich Paul were spotted together at the NBA Finals on July 17, 2021. Picture: Getty

In the photo, Adele is seen pictured closely to Paul as they pose for a photo together. The 33-year-old star simply captioned the images with a single red heart emoji.

But, many fans are wondering – who is Paul? Here's everything we know about him so far.

Who is Rich Paul? Rich Paul is professionally known as an American sports agent based in Cleveland, Ohio. He has been the CEO of the sports agency Klutch Sports Group and has since signed multiple big name NBA stars to his roster, including: Ben Simmons, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall. Forbes reported that as of 2020, Paul has 49 clients. Sports agent Rich Paul. Picture: Getty While he is renowned for his work in sports, Paul also is an author, writing his own memoir. Not just that, but his book will published by Roc Lit 101 – the publishing division of Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation. In March, Paul opened up about his memoir. “Lucky Me is more than my story,” Paul said in a statement. “Lucky Me is the story of every young Black man who grew up like me. I want to use my story to uplift and inspire those who lived this and educate those who didn’t." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rich Paul (@richpaul) He continued: I cannot tell you what it means to partner with my friend and mentor Jay-Z on this project. Lucky Me was the name of the book before I even spoke with Jay because his music was my life’s soundtrack.” How old is Rich Paul? Rich Paul was born on December 16, 1981, making him 39 as of 2021. His zodiac birth sign is a Sagittarius. What is Rich Paul's Instagram? Rich Paul has over a whopping 333k followers on Instagram. The self-proclaimed 'CEO and Founder of Klutch Sports Group, Head of UTA Sports' uses the social media platform to show off his work. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rich Paul (@richpaul) He often shares images of the 'Klutch Sports Group' sportsmen. Rich Paul's Instagram account handle is @richpaul.

The first time Adele and Paul were spotted together was during the 2021 NBA Finals in July, where the couple sat at the court-side together.

A few days later, PageSix reported that a source had said that two were "[definitely] dating,” and had been for “a few months.”