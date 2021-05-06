Adele shows off her weight loss as she stuns in 33rd birthday photo dump post

The singer, who has lost seven stone, has shared gorgeous photos of herself in her birthday celebratory post.

Adele has shown off her dramatic weight loss in a recent Instagram birthday celebratory post.

On Wednesday (May 5) The singer, who turned 33-years-old, shared several photos of herself enjoying life for her birthday.

The post quickly blew up on social media nonetheless, accumulating over 5 million likes in just a few hours.

The first photo in the swipe gallery Instagram post is a striking black-and-white portrait image of the singer, followed by a photo of her swimming in clear waters looking happy as ever.

In the last photo, Adele was pictured in action of her twirling in a tie-dye dress, showing off her stunning figure.

Fans ushered to the comment section of the post, to compliment Adele. One fan wrote "STUNNING. AS. ALWAYS" while another wrote "Wow" with several fire and heart face emojis.

The singer shocked fans last August when she posted a makeup free snap to promote Beyonce's new visual album Black is King, which showed off the results of her weight loss.

Adele has dropped a rumoured seven stone, and she revealed her whopping weight loss with a stunning picture to celebrate her 32nd birthday last year.

Adele flaunted her new figure on her 32nd birthday last year. Picture: Instagram/@adele

The "Hello" singer doesn't upload on social media much, but when she does, it's always a shocker.

In 2015, after the release of her third album, 25, Adele seemingly disappeared from the music industry.

Whenever she does upload on social media, it sparks fans to think she may be returning to the music scene.

One fan wrote "Is this the album announcement or" while another added "Thirty, release the damn album, free". Another user wrote "Where is the album sis?".

The singer teased a new album during her SNL appearance back in September. She made jokes out of the commentary she received after her host announcement saying, “Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ And stuff like that, and there’s a couple of reasons. My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both.”

Hopefully, the star will release music soon. But for now, she is clearly enjoying her life and celebrating her new age.