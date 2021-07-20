Adele's dating history: from Skepta to Rich Paul

The two are yet to comment on the rumours.

A source has said that the pair are dating and attended the game together.

Skepta

Rumours that Adele was dating iconic rapper Skepta began in 2019, with the pair having a bond over both being Tottenham in London.

The two then fuelled rumours by exchanging banter in Adele's Instagram comments - which got fans talking.

Adele was rumoured to be dating UK rap legend Skepta. Picture: Getty

The 'Hello' singer was then reported to have gifted the MC a £16,000 gold chain for his birthday.

A source at the time reportedly said: "he was showing friends the chain and seemed pretty hyped about it.".

"While they’re not officially in a relationship, they are very close.".

The singer shut down dating rumours. Picture: Getty

However, the 33 year old mother of one then appeared to shut down the dating rumours following an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Taking to Instagram Adele wrote a caption on how much she enjoyed the experience, saying: "I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!".

Concluding: "Peace out til next year,".