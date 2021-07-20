Adele's dating history: from Skepta to Rich Paul

20 July 2021, 12:02

Adele is famous for her incredible vocals, but what do we know about the stars love life?

Adele has been in the spotlight for a number of years for her heartfelt love songs, however - the 33 year old manages to keep her love life under wraps.

Adele 'gifts rumoured boyfriend Skepta £16,000 birthday present'

Here's all we know about the singers relationship history.

  1. Rich Paul

    Adele was recently spotted looking cosy with Rich Paul, basketball star LeBron James' agent.

    A source has said that the pair are dating and attended the game together.

    The two are yet to comment on the rumours.

    The pair looked cosy at the game
    The pair looked cosy at the game. Picture: Getty

  2. Skepta

    Rumours that Adele was dating iconic rapper Skepta began in 2019, with the pair having a bond over both being Tottenham in London.

    The two then fuelled rumours by exchanging banter in Adele's Instagram comments - which got fans talking.

    Adele was rumoured to be dating UK rap legend Skepta
    Adele was rumoured to be dating UK rap legend Skepta. Picture: Getty

    The 'Hello' singer was then reported to have gifted the MC a £16,000 gold chain for his birthday.

    A source at the time reportedly said: "he was showing friends the chain and seemed pretty hyped about it.".

    "While they’re not officially in a relationship, they are very close.".

    The singer shut down dating rumours
    The singer shut down dating rumours. Picture: Getty

    However, the 33 year old mother of one then appeared to shut down the dating rumours following an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

    Taking to Instagram Adele wrote a caption on how much she enjoyed the experience, saying: "I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!".

    Concluding: "Peace out til next year,".

  3. Simon Konecki

    Adele began dating Simon Konecki in 2011, who she then married in 2016.

    Despite having a secret wedding, she confirmed their marriage at a Grammy's acceptance speech in 2017 where she referred to Simon as her husband.

    She then told an Australian crowd during a concert in March 2017 "I'm married now. I've found my next person.".

    Adele was married to Simon Konecki
    Adele was married to Simon Konecki. Picture: Getty

    However, the pair split in 2019 and finalised their divorce in 2021.

    The ex-couple also share a son, Angelo Adkins who is eight years old.

