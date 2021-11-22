Adele fans react to Stormzy ‘fangirling’ over singer during ITV special

22 November 2021, 11:44 | Updated: 22 November 2021, 11:46

Fans took to social media to express their love for Stormzy and Adele's friendship during the airing of An Audience with Adele

Let's be honest, Adele and Stormzy's friendship is truly goals.

And during last night's airing of her highly anticipated ITV special, An Audience With Adele, the two continued to show their love for each other as she took to the stage and he sat in the star-studded crowd amongst the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Idris Elba.

Performing hit after hit, the Easy On Me singer took to the stage excepting questions from her celebrity friends in the audience.

Adele fans hilariously react to her emotion-evoking new album '30'

At one point, the Vossy Bop rapper stood up and asked her question and she responded by confirming that 'they are super close' and 'had a real moment with the ocean and God last summer'."We felt a presence around us and said let’s go get life" she said.

In a recent interview with The Face, Adele commented that she admires Stormzy for his vulnerability. “I love how open he’s been about his mental health the entire time and I don’t think many people were doing that when he first came out” she said.

Stormzy spotted outside The London Palladium after attending An Audience with Adele
Stormzy spotted outside The London Palladium after attending An Audience with Adele. Picture: Getty

Fans instantly took to social media last night to express their love and their friendship.

One fan wrote: "There is no more powerful union than Adele and Stormzy’s friendship".

Another one commented: "The love Adele and Stormzy have for each other always warms my heart ❤️".

On Friday, Adele released her fourth studio album 30, her first album in six years since the collapse of her marriage, the main theme of the album surrounds love, heartache, growth and acceptance.

Featuring collaborations with industry heavyweights like Greg Kurstin, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, and Tobias Jesso Jr., Adele is singing about the late sleepless nights she enduring during her marriage, belting out about the consequences of ripping her life apart. Since the release, fans have deemed it a masterpiece.

