Adele fans hilariously react to her emotion-evoking new album '30'

Releasing her emotionally long-awaited album '30', fans have reacted to the album calling it her best

Adele is back and better than ever!

Releasing 30, her first album in six years since the collapse of her marriage, the main theme of the album surrounds love, heartache, growth and acceptance.

Singing about the late, sleepless nights she enduring during her marriage as she belts out about the consequences of ripping her life apart, the album has already been deemed a masterpiece.

Features collaborations with Greg Kurstin, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, and Tobias Jesso Jr., fans across the globe, who wasted no time streaming the album as soon as it dropped at midnight, have deemed this her best album yet.

The album, which, consists of 12 tracks is already the rookie's favourite to top the charts. Fans have taken to social media all morning to react to the album and share their love for the Easy On Me singer.

One fan wrote: "I am going to buy an expensive bottle of wine tonight to listen to Adele's new album for the first time like an almost 30-year-old would and should. Sis said this album is for people who sat in therapy this decade and say no more..".

Another one commented: "can't wait to file for divorce from my nonexistent marriage after listening to new adele".

Here are some of the best fan reacts we've seen on Twitter.

Tooooooooo be looovvveeed and looovveee at the hiiiigghhhhhest count, meeeaaannnss to loooseee aaaallll the things I can’t live without🎶🎶 #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/sC18inSgx7 — Mr Carrington (@UncoolTimi) November 19, 2021

The lyrics to Woman Like Me are so subtly brutal, she’s letting that man know that she is his peak. He will never come close to securing a woman like her again in his life. We have all been that girl 🙏🏿 #Adele — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) November 19, 2021

I just finished the album ?! All I can say is SELF LOVE



If you’re searching for that one person that will change your life, take a look in the mirror. It’s YOU #Adele pic.twitter.com/4NcQAn6Ml4 — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) November 19, 2021

Ok but Cry Your Heart Out really has the West Indian in me so happy 😭 one of my standouts #Adele30 — ALikkleWotless (@Gus_JordM) November 19, 2021

Happy #Adele30 day to you man dere. Pls, don’t cry too much. Pls. pic.twitter.com/KbVWSM82bQ — mwen pa sòt online (@aChildOf2Worlds) November 19, 2021

Adele got me ready to file for divorce from the husband I don’t have. pic.twitter.com/entdFVwB4t — CARTER (@WrittenByTerry) November 19, 2021

Listening to Adele just made me want to go back to my ex… like all of them at once lmao🥴🤡 pic.twitter.com/Fc8vu2IIKh — TheLifeOfJungle🏌🏽 (@joshua_chisango) November 19, 2021

Adele got me crying at 6am on a Friday. Where is my damn shoe. https://t.co/zRVWfxrYMu — J U S T I N (@ayejperry) November 19, 2021

The gays aren't going to survive November. pic.twitter.com/IQXgGpXelT — Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) November 2, 2021

Adele said ima give the girls different beats and instrumentals this album, I know that’s right #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/alb4bDuhPh — Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) November 19, 2021

Me after listening to the ending voice memo in my little love #Adele30 #adele pic.twitter.com/QXzn6EwPac — Nick Hanson (@nick_hanson35) November 19, 2021

Me scared as hell to press play on this Adele album pic.twitter.com/ZK8ypce8Am — Scottie. (@ScottieBeam) November 19, 2021

Adele said you won’t EVER get a Woman Like Me #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/81N0oNazEh — 🪐Bushi³⁰💿🪐 (@bubblegumbusa) November 19, 2021

