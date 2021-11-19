Adele fans hilariously react to her emotion-evoking new album '30'

19 November 2021, 11:17 | Updated: 19 November 2021, 16:19

Releasing her emotionally long-awaited album '30', fans have reacted to the album calling it her best

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele is back and better than ever!

Releasing 30, her first album in six years since the collapse of her marriage, the main theme of the album surrounds love, heartache, growth and acceptance.

Singing about the late, sleepless nights she enduring during her marriage as she belts out about the consequences of ripping her life apart, the album has already been deemed a masterpiece.

Features collaborations with Greg Kurstin, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, and Tobias Jesso Jr., fans across the globe, who wasted no time streaming the album as soon as it dropped at midnight, have deemed this her best album yet.

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul? Age, Instagram, career & more

The album, which, consists of 12 tracks is already the rookie's favourite to top the charts. Fans have taken to social media all morning to react to the album and share their love for the Easy On Me singer.

One fan wrote: "I am going to buy an expensive bottle of wine tonight to listen to Adele's new album for the first time like an almost 30-year-old would and should. Sis said this album is for people who sat in therapy this decade and say no more..".

Another one commented: "can't wait to file for divorce from my nonexistent marriage after listening to new adele".

Here are some of the best fan reacts we've seen on Twitter.

