SZA 'I Hate U' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics for SZA's new track 'I Hate U'

It's been four years since SZA released any new music, and she's finally delivered something spectacular. Originally releasing a snippet of the song back in August name "Joni" on her Instagram, she released it on Soundcloud.

After the song garnered major popularity on TikTok, she decided to released the track today (3rd Dec) after announcing its release alongside the cover art on December 1 on Twitter.

Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of the viral track 'I Hate U'.

"And if you wondered if I hate you (I do)"

This one's pretty self explanatory, SZA hates you. Simple.

"I be so bored with myself, can you come and f*ck me?"

Being heartbroken and in love sometimes results in you backtracking on yourself – whilst its clear that she hates this guy, she also is bored and just wants to have sex. Totally understandable SZA, we get it!

"Used to be too solid 'til you scrambled me, Used to be your rider, you mishandle me"

This has many references. 'Solid till you scrambled me' is not only a reference to eggs but details an important part of a relationship. She was the rock of that relationship until he messed her over. 'Used to be your rider, you mishandle me' also implies that she's a ride or die for her partner and he wasn't one for her.

"Missionary gettin' boring, can you switch positions? (Yeah), Hard to save your soul, you don't ever listen, no (No)"

According to Genius, in a religious sense, a missionary is someone who seeks to convert people; alternatively, in a secular sense missionary is one of the most popular sex positions.

Sza’s use of a double entendre is to indicate that her “missionary work” (e.g. trying to change her partner) is expected because it’s just as popular as the position. However, her mission to change her partner is wearing her out and she is no longer enjoying the relationship (can you switch positions?).

SZA performing at Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to SZA's 'I Hate U'?

[Verse 1]

I be so sick of you niggas, y'all contradicting

I be so bored with myself, can you come and fuck me?

I feel so ordinary, 'cept when you around me

Treat me like corduroy, wear me out

Arguments, you air me out

Tripping 'bout your whereabouts

I can't keep no conflict with you, boy, can we just rub it out?

I don't want no static with you, you know you my plug

And I can't shake this habit, no, oh, oh



[Pre-Chorus]

I've been up, baby

Heavy reminiscin'

Heavy on the missin' you

Wish shit was different than what it was (Oh yeah, ayy)

I've been up, baby

Lost in the lie of us

Lost, ain't no findin' us

I've been up, baby



[Chorus]

And if you wondered if I hate you (I do)

Shitty of you to make me feel just like this

What I would do to make you feel just like this?

And if you wondered if I hatе you (Fuck you)

Shitty of you to make me feel just like this

What I would do to makе you feel just like this?

[Verse 2]

Used to be too solid 'til you scrambled me

Used to be your rider, you mishandle me

Used to be nonviolent 'til you ambushed me

Now I'm out here wildin' with you

Now I'm out here, silent treatment, that mean no permission (No)

Missionary gettin' boring, can you switch positions? (Yeah)

Hard to save your soul, you don't ever listen, no (No)



[Pre-Chorus]

I've been up, baby

Heavy reminiscin'

Heavy on the missin' you

Wish shit was different than what it was (Oh yeah, ayy)

I've been up, baby

Lost in the lie of us

Lost, ain't no findin' us

I've been up, baby



[Chorus]

And if you wondered if I hate you (I do)

Shitty of you to make me feel just like this

What I would do to make you feel just like this?

And if you wondered if I hate you (Fuck you)

Shitty of you to make me feel just like this

What I would do to make you feel just like this?

