SZA responds to claims Drake dated her when she was underage

Drake mentioned the singer in 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's new song 'Mr. Right Now'.

Drake sent social media spinning last week after his new song with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, 'Mr. Right Now', dropped.

Around halfway through his verse on the track, the 33-year-old Canadian rapper spits some lyrics about R&B singer SZA that took people by surprise:

Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait

'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08

If you cool with it, baby, she can still play

After Drake suggested he and SZA dated back in 2008, some fans took to looking up the 'Love Galore' singer's age at the time and deciphered that she would have been 17, thus underage.

However, after the speculation began spreading online, SZA took to Twitter to clarify Drake's comments. The singer confirmed that they actually dated in 2009.

"So It was actually 2009 lol .. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace," she tweeted on Sunday, before confirming that she was not underage at the time.

"I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago," she wrote.

