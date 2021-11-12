Silk Sonic 'Blast Off' lyrics meaning explained

Silk Sonic 'Blast Off' lyrics meaning explained.

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of track 'Blast Off', from Silk Sonic's new album 'An Evening with Silk Sonic'

'Blast Off' is the ninth and final track from R&B duo (that consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) Silk Sonic’s album, An Evening with Silk Sonic.

The R&B super soul album, which was released today, features the one and only Bootsy Collins and Thundercat.

'Blast Off' is a psychedelic, R&B, funk and soft rock track that's lyrics detail the two being taken over by the effects of consuming psychedelic drugs. The lyrics also serve as a way for the two and their host saying goodbye and ending the album.

Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of hit track 'Blast Off'.

All these colors just like rainbows in summer

This one is pretty easy. Silk Sonic are making it clear that summer feels so good, it feels like all the colours in the rainbow. This is also a reference to the 6-Color Pride Flag, which is one of the most well-known and used LGBT flags throughout history.

This flag includes the colors red, orange, yellow, green, indigo, and violet on it. Maybe it is a secret LGBT+ meaning? Who knows!

Got us smilin' like our dreams just came true (Yeah)

We all know that feeling! When everything you've wanted and hoped for has finally come true. Silk Sonic are beaming about the fact that what they've wanted has finally come true and we couldn't be more happier for them.

Blast off and kiss the moon tonight, and watch the world go crazy from outer space

What a smart way to reference the song title! Silk Sonic are smooth talkers. This is also a reference to NASA. Blasting off to kiss the moon and watching everybody witness such the moment. Aww, young love!

We'rе up so high, we'd be fools to look down

With the song already being about the two being taken over by the effects of consuming psychedelic drugs, this line makes it clear just how much they're enjoying the moment.

With them being so high up and happy, looking down would simply bring them down and why would they want to do that!

What are the full lyrics to Silk Sonic's Blast Off'?

[Verse 1: Anderson .Paak]

Clouds are blowin', don't know where we're goin'

But we're levitatin' up in this room (Ah-ah-ah)

All these colors just like rainbows in summer

Got us smilin' like our dreams just came true (Yeah)



[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]

I took a little somethin' to get here, yeah, yeah

I got a little more if you're ready, we can have it all



[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

Oh, let's tip-toe to a magical place

Blast off and kiss the moon tonight

And watch the world go crazy from outer space

Blast off into the sky



[Verse 2: Bruno Mars]

As we're flyin', stars are multiplyin'

We'rе up so high, we'd be fools to look down

Shapes turn paislеy, this is so amazin'

Destination, pure sensation startin' right now (Woo)

[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]

I took a little somethin' to get here, yeah, yeah

I got a little more if you're ready, we can have it all

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

Oh, let's tip-toe to a magical place

Blast off and kiss the moon tonight

And watch the world go crazy from outer space

Blast off into the sky



[Bridge: Bruno Mars]

Into the sky

Into the sky

Dance all night on Saturn's ring

If you got some friends that you wanna bring, then come on

It's time to take this party up and beyond



[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

Let's tip-toe to a magical place (Come fly with me)

Blast off and kiss the moon tonight (To the moon and the stars above)

And watch the world go crazy from outer space

Blast off into the sky



[Outro: Bruno Mars & Bootsy Collins]

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

Can we take it higher? (Oh yeah)

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

Can we take it higher? (Oh yeah)

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

Can we take it higher? (Oh yeah)

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

Can we take it higher? (Oh yeah, come on)

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

Can we take it higher? (Oh yeah)

All the way from the stratosphere

Sendin' love from up above

Happy trails, baba

An Evening with Silk Sonic is out now and available on all music platforms.