When are the 2022 Grammys taking place? Date, location and more revealed

Trevor Noah will host the 64th Annual ceremony, which will now take place on Sunday April 3 after being postponed due to concerns over Covid-19

The 2022 Grammy Awards have been rescheduled for Sunday April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas hosted by Trevor Noah once again.

The event, which will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy was due to originally be broadcasted on January 31, but was cancelled due to increased COVID-19 concerns about the omicron variant.

The telecast, will begin at 8 p.m. ET and see Doja Cat, Silk Sonic, H.E.R., and Lil Nas X, who have all received nominations for the biggest night in music go head-to-head for awards including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion with her awards at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

Last year, Beyoncé led the Grammys with nine nominations and, after picking up the 28th Grammy win of her career, she broke the record for the most Grammy wins ever by a female artist.

Megan Thee Stallion, who Beyoncé collaborated with on her 'Savage' remix, also took home three awards from the ceremony.

R&B singer H.E.R took home two Grammy awards, including the 'Song of the year'. Nigerian artists Burna Boy and Wizkid also won awards at the music industry's biggest event of the year.

Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for 'Black Parade' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

Date?

The 2022 award show will now take place on Sunday April 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Location?

The ceremony will happen at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Host?

Trevor Noah, best known for hosting The Daily Show, will present the ceremony.

Performers?

Performers for this year's show has yet to be announced.

Lil Nas X, winner of Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

Here are the 2022 Grammy Nominations

Record of the Year

ABBA – “I Still Have Faith in You”

Jon Batiste – “Freedom”

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – “I Get a Kick Out of You”

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Doja Cat, SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Album of the Year

We Are – Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – “A Beautiful Noise”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

H.E.R. – “Fight for You”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat, SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra – “Lost You”

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – “I Need You”

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – “Bring It on Home”

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – “Born Again”

H.E.R. – “Fight for You”

Lucky Dave, Yebba – “How Much Can a Heart Take”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye – Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Cardi B – “Up”

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​”My Life”

Drake, Future, Young Thug – “Way Too Sexy”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Thot Shit”

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – King’s Disease 2

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby – “Pride Is the Devil”

Doja Cat – “Need to Know”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – “WusYaName”

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – “Hurricane”

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – “Bath Salts”

Saweetie, Doja Cat – “Best Friend”

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Kanye West, Jay-Z – “Jail”

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – “​​My Life”