Silk Sonic share tracklist for new album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

8 November 2021, 15:15

Get ready ladies! Bruno and Anderson are ready to debut their collaborative album which drops next week

Silk Sonic are finally dropping their highly antipacted debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’.

Sharing the official trackless in a post on Instagram, the duo which consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will see the pair finally drop their forthcoming LP on November 12.

"Tonight (November 5), Silk Sonic unveiled the tracklist for the highly anticipated album. “YOU HAVE A WEEK TO GET YOUR OUTFITS TOGETHER” .Paak wrote on Instagram.

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic 'Skate' lyrics meaning explained

Consisting of nine songs with a feature alongside Thundercat and Bootsy Collins, fans can pre-order/pre-save the album which is set to arrive next week Friday.

So far, they've released the tracks, ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’, and new single ‘Smokin Out The Window’ which was released three days ago.

The duo met back in 2016 after Anderson supported Bruno live during his European leg of the latter’s 24K Magic music world tour. They gave their first live performance this year at the 2021 Grammy Awards back in March.

Silk Sonic performing at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards 2021
Silk Sonic performing at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards 2021. Picture: Getty

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Police confirm 'needle spiking' at Travis Scott's disastrous Astroworld Festival

Police confirm 'needle spiking' at Travis Scott's disastrous Astroworld Festival
Who is Kanye West's rumoured girlfriend Vinetria?

Who is Kanye West's new rumoured girlfriend Vinetria?

Kanye West

Kanye West dating history: from Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West dating history: from Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West

London On Da Track throws shade at Summer Walker over new album

London On Da Track throws shade at Summer Walker over new album

Trending

Kanye West 'dating 22-year-old model Vinetria'

Kanye West 'dating 22-year-old model Vinetria' amid Kim K dating rumours

Kanye West

Travis Scott's new album 'Utopia' will be coming in 2021

Travis Scott new album 2021 'Utopia': release date, tracklist, features & more
Travis Scott hit with first lawsuit amid Astroworld Festival deaths

Travis Scott hit with three lawsuits amid Astroworld Festival deaths
Travis Scott responds after eight people die at his Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott responds after eight people die at his Astroworld Festival
ArrDee 'Flowers (Say My Name)' lyrics meaning explained

ArrDee 'Flowers (Say My Name)' lyrics meaning explained