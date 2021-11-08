Silk Sonic share tracklist for new album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Get ready ladies! Bruno and Anderson are ready to debut their collaborative album which drops next week

Silk Sonic are finally dropping their highly antipacted debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’.

Sharing the official trackless in a post on Instagram, the duo which consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will see the pair finally drop their forthcoming LP on November 12.

"Tonight (November 5), Silk Sonic unveiled the tracklist for the highly anticipated album. “YOU HAVE A WEEK TO GET YOUR OUTFITS TOGETHER” .Paak wrote on Instagram.

Consisting of nine songs with a feature alongside Thundercat and Bootsy Collins, fans can pre-order/pre-save the album which is set to arrive next week Friday.

So far, they've released the tracks, ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’, and new single ‘Smokin Out The Window’ which was released three days ago.

The duo met back in 2016 after Anderson supported Bruno live during his European leg of the latter’s 24K Magic music world tour. They gave their first live performance this year at the 2021 Grammy Awards back in March.

Silk Sonic performing at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards 2021. Picture: Getty

