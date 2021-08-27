Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar 'Family Ties' lyrics meaning explained
27 August 2021, 15:58 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 16:05
What are the lyrics to Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar's song 'Family Ties'? What do they mean?
Baby Keem has dropped his highly-anticipated track “Family Ties” featuring his cousin and collaborator Kendrick Lamar.
Kendrick Lamar new album 2021: release date, tracklist, songs and more
The hot track has been assisted with smooth, creative visuals. As suggested by the track’s title and artwork, Keem and Kendrick are related – they are cousins. The authentic track sees the two rappers spot bars on an upbeat gritty sound.
Check out the lyrics meaning to the song below.
"What's the pros and the cons of this next check?/Wasn't nobody 'round, I was independent" - Baby Keem
Baby Keem raps about weighing up the pros and cons to deals in the music industry. He also expresses that nobody cared when he was an independent artist.
Although he already had ties to the TDE family ( producing credits on songs by ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock) he was still independent. He gained traction for his 2019 song “ORANGE SODA".
"It's a headshot, Damien Kane, Woo" - Baby Keem
In this bar, Baby Keem references Damien Kane – who is a retired professional wrestler and manager known for managing The Headhunters.
"I'm grateful to Man-Man, he opened up doors/And bung' on the tour bus to come and compose" - Baby Keem
“Man-Man” is a nickname given to Kendrick by his parents – due to the fact he was mature from a young age.
In this lyric, Baby Keem is showing appreciation for his cousin, Kendrick Lamar, for the opportunities he's given him in the music industry.
"Don't you address me unless it's with four letters" - Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick is saying he wants to be referred to as nothing but the G.O.A.T - Greatest Of All Time
"Show my ass and take yall to class/I can multitask like Megan, brother" - Kendrick Lamar
In this lyric, Kendrick is giving a nod to Megan Thee Stallion, who makes provocative music and is known for her excellent twerking skills.
But, she also has beauty and the brains, as she is a dedicated college student at Texas Southern University, where she has been pursuing a degree in Health Administration.
"Smokin' on top fives, stop playin', I'm that guy" - Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick is saying he is often on a top five list in terms of the best rapper, reaffirming that he should be number 1.
-
What are the lyrics to Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar's song 'Family Ties'?
[Part I]
[Intro: Baby Keem]
Jump in that— (Huh, huh), summon that b**ch
Jump in that— (Huh, huh), jump in that fire, jump in that b**ch
Hittin' that fire, jump in that whip, thumbin' that b**ch
C*m in that b**ch (Ho), drummin' that— (Huh, huh)
Drummin' that b**ch (Yeah)
[Verse: Baby Keem]
Chopper doin' circles, it's a Vert', Vert'
Take him to the party, he's a nerd (Pop out)
I see n***** hit corners in the motherf**kin' 'burbs, huh (Pop out)
Done politickin' with the competition, what's the word? (Yeah)
Put that on my mama, n****, eight in the process
N***** tryna tippy-toe through the progress
Tongue-tied when the truth is an object
What's the pros and the cons of this next check?
Wasn't nobody 'round, I was independent
In the 90s, sittin' bum with the windows tinted
Heard a bum got a strap in the party
Who the f**k lays out n***** at the party?
Beat 'em up, beat 'em up, beat 'em up, beat 'em up (Ah)
I was seein' double in the projects
Mad at myself when I put it to the side
Mama had to cater for the coupe
That we rode after school on the way to Popeyes
And n***** wanna play both sides
It's a red dot, don't get on the wrong red eye
It's a headshot, Damien Kane, Woo
Them guys
F**k around and bury two of them guys
I'm OD in Paris, I'm OD in France
I thought that I told you, I need the advance
Put down your IG and look through my lens
A million to grandma, who did I offend?
The girl of your dreams to me is a fan
I netted ten million and did a lil' dance
I'm f**kin' the world, I unzip my pants
My uncle G told me that I had a chance
So then I popped out and did it again
And did it again and did it again
I can not respect them, where did he begin?
Advice from the council, let nobody in
Been swervin' through rumors
Avoidin' the trends and duckin' the hoes
I'm duckin' the loonies that come with the shows
I'm grateful to Man-Man, he opened up doors
And bung' on the tour bus to come and compose
I reach to the stars on my tippy toes
This greatest success where most niggas fold
I tell you my past, that sh*t don't get old
But how could you ask like I don't be writin' my raps?
These critics got everyone tapped
You gotta relax, the city where nobody sleep
Just tap in and ask where I'm at, ho
[Part II]
[Intro: Kendrick Lamar]
Smoking on your top five tonight, tonight
Yeah, I'm smokin' on your, what's her name, tonight, tonight
Smokin' on you, shores, ain't two-nine, yeah, two
[Verse: Kendrick Lamar]
I am the omega, pgLang, Rollie gang, SIE
Don't you address me unless it's with four letters
I thought you'd known better
I been duckin' the pandemic, I been, social gimmicks
I been duckin' the overnight activists, yeah
I'm not a trending topic, I'm a—
Hold on, y'all n***** playin' with me, man
I am the omega, pgLang, Rollie gang, SIE
Don't you address me unless it's with four letters
B**ch, I thought you'd known better
I been duckin' the pandemic, I been duckin' the social gimmicks
I been duckin' the overnight activists, yeah
I'm not a trending topic, I'm a prophet
I answer to Metatron and Gabriel
B**ch, looking for a better me
I am a legacy, I come from the seventy
The Al Green offspring, guns and the melody
The big shot, wrist on cryotherapy
Soon as I press that button
N**** better get right like the ambulance comin'
Us two on a light, Keem been through nothin'
Dave Free got at least one B in the oven
I'm trippin', I'm juugin', my mental is amazing, brother
Pop off, only on occasions, brother
Rich n****, momma know I made it, brother
Go figure, never caught cases, brother
Face it, brother, gracious brother
New flows comin', be patient, brother
Show my ass and take yall to class
I can multitask like Megan, brother
2021, I ain't takin' no prisoner
Last year, y'all f**ked up all the listener
Who went platinum? I call that a visitor
Who the f**k backin' 'em? All been falsified
The facts mean this a vaccine, and the game need me to survive
The Elohim, the rebirth
Before you get to the Father, you gotta holla at me first, b**ch
Smokin' on top fives
Motherf**k that album, f**k that single
Burn that hard drive (Burn that sh*t)
Ain't nobody safe
When I come up killin' everybody that's outside (Who you with?)
Yeah, Kanye changed his life
But me, I'm still an old school Gemini (Lil' b**ch)
Let me jump in this b**ch
[Outro: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar]
Let me jump in this b**ch
Two phones, but I only bring one in this b**ch
One daughter, but they all my sons in this b**ch
No hoes, ain't sh*t gettin' done in this b**ch
I'm scary, I got a gun in this b**ch
Smokin' on top fives, stop playin', I'm that guy
Number two DM'ing my b**ch
That's cool, I don't ask why