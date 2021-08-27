Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar 'Family Ties' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar's song 'Family Ties'?

[Part I]



[Intro: Baby Keem]

Jump in that— (Huh, huh), summon that b**ch

Jump in that— (Huh, huh), jump in that fire, jump in that b**ch

Hittin' that fire, jump in that whip, thumbin' that b**ch

C*m in that b**ch (Ho), drummin' that— (Huh, huh)

Drummin' that b**ch (Yeah)



[Verse: Baby Keem]

Chopper doin' circles, it's a Vert', Vert'

Take him to the party, he's a nerd (Pop out)

I see n***** hit corners in the motherf**kin' 'burbs, huh (Pop out)

Done politickin' with the competition, what's the word? (Yeah)

Put that on my mama, n****, eight in the process

N***** tryna tippy-toe through the progress

Tongue-tied when the truth is an object

What's the pros and the cons of this next check?

Wasn't nobody 'round, I was independent

In the 90s, sittin' bum with the windows tinted

Heard a bum got a strap in the party

Who the f**k lays out n***** at the party?

Beat 'em up, beat 'em up, beat 'em up, beat 'em up (Ah)

I was seein' double in the projects

Mad at myself when I put it to the side

Mama had to cater for the coupe

That we rode after school on the way to Popeyes

And n***** wanna play both sides

It's a red dot, don't get on the wrong red eye

It's a headshot, Damien Kane, Woo

Them guys

F**k around and bury two of them guys

I'm OD in Paris, I'm OD in France

I thought that I told you, I need the advance

Put down your IG and look through my lens

A million to grandma, who did I offend?

The girl of your dreams to me is a fan

I netted ten million and did a lil' dance

I'm f**kin' the world, I unzip my pants

My uncle G told me that I had a chance

So then I popped out and did it again

And did it again and did it again

I can not respect them, where did he begin?

Advice from the council, let nobody in

Been swervin' through rumors

Avoidin' the trends and duckin' the hoes

I'm duckin' the loonies that come with the shows

I'm grateful to Man-Man, he opened up doors

And bung' on the tour bus to come and compose

I reach to the stars on my tippy toes

This greatest success where most niggas fold

I tell you my past, that sh*t don't get old

But how could you ask like I don't be writin' my raps?

These critics got everyone tapped

You gotta relax, the city where nobody sleep

Just tap in and ask where I'm at, ho

[Part II]



[Intro: Kendrick Lamar]

Smoking on your top five tonight, tonight

Yeah, I'm smokin' on your, what's her name, tonight, tonight

Smokin' on you, shores, ain't two-nine, yeah, two



[Verse: Kendrick Lamar]

I am the omega, pgLang, Rollie gang, SIE

Don't you address me unless it's with four letters

I thought you'd known better

I been duckin' the pandemic, I been, social gimmicks

I been duckin' the overnight activists, yeah

I'm not a trending topic, I'm a—

Hold on, y'all n***** playin' with me, man

I am the omega, pgLang, Rollie gang, SIE

Don't you address me unless it's with four letters

B**ch, I thought you'd known better

I been duckin' the pandemic, I been duckin' the social gimmicks

I been duckin' the overnight activists, yeah

I'm not a trending topic, I'm a prophet

I answer to Metatron and Gabriel

B**ch, looking for a better me

I am a legacy, I come from the seventy

The Al Green offspring, guns and the melody

The big shot, wrist on cryotherapy

Soon as I press that button

N**** better get right like the ambulance comin'

Us two on a light, Keem been through nothin'

Dave Free got at least one B in the oven

I'm trippin', I'm juugin', my mental is amazing, brother

Pop off, only on occasions, brother

Rich n****, momma know I made it, brother

Go figure, never caught cases, brother

Face it, brother, gracious brother

New flows comin', be patient, brother

Show my ass and take yall to class

I can multitask like Megan, brother

2021, I ain't takin' no prisoner

Last year, y'all f**ked up all the listener

Who went platinum? I call that a visitor

Who the f**k backin' 'em? All been falsified

The facts mean this a vaccine, and the game need me to survive

The Elohim, the rebirth

Before you get to the Father, you gotta holla at me first, b**ch

Smokin' on top fives

Motherf**k that album, f**k that single

Burn that hard drive (Burn that sh*t)

Ain't nobody safe

When I come up killin' everybody that's outside (Who you with?)

Yeah, Kanye changed his life

But me, I'm still an old school Gemini (Lil' b**ch)

Let me jump in this b**ch

[Outro: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar]

Let me jump in this b**ch

Two phones, but I only bring one in this b**ch

One daughter, but they all my sons in this b**ch

No hoes, ain't sh*t gettin' done in this b**ch

I'm scary, I got a gun in this b**ch

Smokin' on top fives, stop playin', I'm that guy

Number two DM'ing my b**ch

That's cool, I don't ask why