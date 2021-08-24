Kendrick Lamar new album 2021: release date, tracklist, songs and more
24 August 2021, 17:19 | Updated: 24 August 2021, 17:34
Here's everything we know so far about Kendrick Lamar's upcoming album.
Kendrick Lamar fans are excited as the star appears to have hinted that new music is on the way.
The 'Poetic Justice' rappers last released 2017 album 'DAMN', won him 'Best Rap Album' at the Grammy's.
Here's everything we know so far about the Pulitzer Prize winners upcoming project.
What will Kendrick Lamar's new album be called?
Whilst the 'Damn' legend is yet to confirm the official title, he posted an elusive post on his otherwise empty Instagram that started speculation.
The image featured a graphic of a file labelled "nu thoughts", whilst the caption reads: "oklama.com".
If fans search "oklama.com" they are led to a website that features the same file, which if clicked on opens to a letter written by Kendrick.
It begins saying: "I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers."
"The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.".
He then goes on to say: "I go months without a phone.".
Continuing: "There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown."
"Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all.".
"See you soon enough." Kendrick concludes.
When will Kendrick Lamar's new album be released?
Whilst he is yet to release an actual date Kendrick signed off the letter featured on his elusive website Oklama.com saying "See you soon enough".
Hopefully this means fan can expect new music sooner rather than later.
This page will be updated as more information becomes available.
What songs will be on Kendrick Lamar's new album?
Kendrick is yet to release songs from his upcoming project.
What is the track-list for Kendrick Lamar's new album?
The track-list is yet to be released.
Will this be Kendrick Lamar's last album?
Kendrick fans have noticed that the stars letter says he is producing his "final TDE album".
However, whilst he says this is his final album with TDE, it may not be his final album released.
What is TDE?
TDE stands for 'Top Dawg Entertainment' and is a label founded by Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith.
Other artist's signed by TDE include: Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, Schoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad and SZA - amongst others.
Fans can follow Kendrick on Instagram at: @KendrickLamar for updates.