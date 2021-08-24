Kendrick Lamar new album 2021: release date, tracklist, songs and more

What will Kendrick Lamar's new album be called?

Whilst the 'Damn' legend is yet to confirm the official title, he posted an elusive post on his otherwise empty Instagram that started speculation.

The image featured a graphic of a file labelled "nu thoughts", whilst the caption reads: "oklama.com".

If fans search "oklama.com" they are led to a website that features the same file, which if clicked on opens to a letter written by Kendrick.

It begins saying: "I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers."

"The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.".

He then goes on to say: "I go months without a phone.".

Continuing: "There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown."

"Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all.".

"See you soon enough." Kendrick concludes.