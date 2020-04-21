O.J. Simpson savagely trolled on TikTok after posting quarantine-themed video

21 April 2020, 10:55

OJ Simpson trolled on TikTok after posting first video
OJ Simpson trolled on TikTok after posting first video. Picture: Getty/Tik Tok

O.J. Simpson shared his version of Curtis Roach's viral 'Bored In The House' song on TikTok.

O.J. Simpson and TikTok are not two things we ever thought we'd use in the same sentence, yet here we are as the former NFL player has now joined the social media platform and shared his first post.

> Snoop Dogg is launching his own wine called ‘Snoop Cali Red’

Most famous for facing a very public trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend, O.J. Simpson is now looking to become famous on TikTok as he posted a video using Curtis Roach's viral quarantine anthem 'Bored In The House'.

O.J. Simpson was famously put on trial and later acquitted for the murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, however, he was later found "responsible" for the murders in a civil trial.

O.J. captioned his video 'Bored in the House - Jeremy' and his handle on TikTok is oj32simpson, with the clip quickly picking up over 14,000 views and OJ's account getting more than 20k followers.

But the comments section was quickly filled with people trolling the divisive star, referencing his famous trial with a number of comments about the tragic murder of his ex-wife.

One person wrote, 'Hey OJ! Keep slashing up the tik tok world! Don't carve up the competition too hard!', whilst another added, 'This video is killer'.

Many people told OJ to disable comments on his account, but at the time of writing people are still able to comment on his content.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Idris and Sabrina are now fully recovered from coronavirus

Idris Elba slammed for proposing a week of quarantine every year to 'remember’ coronavirus
Eminem celebrated 12 years of sobriety and said he's "not afraid".

Eminem celebrates 12 years of sobriety and says he's "not afraid"

Eminem

Lil Xan rushed to hospital after quarantine panic attack

Lil Xan rushed to hospital after quarantine panic attack

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy gives tutorial on hand-washing during coronavirus pandemic

Blue Ivy Carter, 8, goes viral with adorable coronavirus ‘hand-washing’ video tutorial

Beyonce

Trending

Roddy Ricch and girlfriend welcome baby boy

Roddy Ricch welcomes birth of baby son with girlfriend Allie Minati
Teddy Riley and Babyface roasted over Instagram Live gone wrong

Teddy Riley & Babyface roasted after historic Instagram live goes wrong
Beyoncé, Burna Boy and more appeare at 'One World' concert

Beyoncé, Burna Boy & more raise $128 million with One World: Together At Home concert

Beyonce

Nicki Minaj opens up about colourism and sexism in the rap music industry

Nicki Minaj speaks on claims she made it harder for "brown-skinned” women in music

Nicki Minaj

Vanesaa Bryant shares tribute to Kobe on 18th wedding anniversary

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking tribute to Kobe on 19th wedding anniversary