O.J. Simpson savagely trolled on TikTok after posting quarantine-themed video

O.J. Simpson shared his version of Curtis Roach's viral 'Bored In The House' song on TikTok.

O.J. Simpson and TikTok are not two things we ever thought we'd use in the same sentence, yet here we are as the former NFL player has now joined the social media platform and shared his first post.

Most famous for facing a very public trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend, O.J. Simpson is now looking to become famous on TikTok as he posted a video using Curtis Roach's viral quarantine anthem 'Bored In The House'.

O.J. Simpson was famously put on trial and later acquitted for the murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, however, he was later found "responsible" for the murders in a civil trial.

O.J. captioned his video 'Bored in the House - Jeremy' and his handle on TikTok is oj32simpson, with the clip quickly picking up over 14,000 views and OJ's account getting more than 20k followers.

But the comments section was quickly filled with people trolling the divisive star, referencing his famous trial with a number of comments about the tragic murder of his ex-wife.

One person wrote, 'Hey OJ! Keep slashing up the tik tok world! Don't carve up the competition too hard!', whilst another added, 'This video is killer'.

man you really killed that — Erik Cernak szn (@jstnsznn) April 17, 2020

Killer vid OJ! — Dan (@DanTHFC_) April 17, 2020

Oj you gonna kill the TikTok game — billy bob joe (@billybo68574198) April 17, 2020

Many people told OJ to disable comments on his account, but at the time of writing people are still able to comment on his content.

