Snoop Dogg is launching his own wine called ‘Snoop Cali Red’

Snoop Dogg is released his own wine. Picture: Getty Images

The Doggfather is entering the winery business.

Snoop Dogg is launching his own signature wine with Australian wine brand 19 Crimes.

The legendary West Coast rapper is teaming up with the wine company for a multi-year partnership and will release his first bottle of wine, titled 'Snoop Cali Red', this summer.

"I've been a fan of this wine, and I'm excited to unveil my Snoop Cali Red this summer and share the experience with all my fans," said Snoop, 48, in a press release.

"It's one of the most successful brands in the market, so I'm more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world."

19 Crimes’ Marketing Vice President John Wardley added, "Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red.

"Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes - rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family."

'Snoop Cali Red' will be available to purchase in the next few months, and retails for $12 USD per bottle. According to The Drinks Business, Snoop's wine will be a blend of 65 per cent Petite Syrah, 30 per cent Zinfandel, and 5 per cent Merlot.