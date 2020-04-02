Snoop Dogg becomes 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic with hilarious meme

Snoop Dogg becomes Joe Exotic on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rap legend turned himself into 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic on Instagram with a surprise meme.

It seems like the biggest talking point during these quarantine/isolation times has been viral hit Netflix show 'Tiger King' and the show's star Joe Exotic.

After Cardi B claimed she was setting up a Go Fund Me page for the exotic animal lover, rapper Snoop Dogg has now become Joe Exotic over on Instagram.

Reimagining a picture of Joe Exotic, Snoop Dogg's face was photoshopped over the top of the documentary stars and it got some big reactions in the comments.

50 Cent jumped in a told Snoop, 'yo this is so foul', whilst Snoop's daughter Cori Broadus also commented, simply writing 'YESSSS'.

Others, including British actor John Boyega found the image hilarious, with Boyega writing, 'Oh hell naw', whilst another user commented, \just snoop cheering us up during lockdown haha'.

Snoop Dogg is clearly a 'Tiger King' fan. Picture: Getty

Writing alongside the image, Snoop even named himself after the 'Tiger King', calling himself 'Exotic Snoop'.

Joe Exotic is the star of the `netflix series which follows his war with fellow big cat enthusiat Carole Baskin, however Joe is currently in prison for the attempted murder for hire of his arch-rival.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!