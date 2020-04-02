Cardi B's fundraising page for Joe Exotic blocked for breaking rules

2 April 2020, 11:36

Cardi B claims she wants to see Joe Exotic free
Cardi B claims she wants to see Joe Exotic free. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Cardi B claimed she was setting up a fund raising page to support the star of Netflix's 'Tiger King'.

After watching just a couple of episodes of Netflix's viral documentary 'Tiger King', rapper Cardi B took to Twitter to claim she was starting a fundraising page to support the show's star Joe Exotic.

> Cardi B defends "poor" people after claiming celebrities appear to get coronavirus tests first

However shortly after Cardi made her bold claim, a representative for GoFundMe claimed Cardi would not be able to raise money for Joe Exotic on their platform as it violated the company's policies.

According to TMZ, a rep for GoFundMe explained that 'Money CANNOT be raised on its platform to fund the defence of inmates convicted of violent crimes'.

Joe Exotic is currently in prison after being found guilty of a plot to murder arch -ival Carole Baskin and Cardi was hoping to raise money for the Big Cat collector's defence team.

After the news about Cardi not being able to raise money for Joe Exotic on the platform broke, the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper took to Twitter once more to claim she was just kidding.

Cardi tweeted, 'omg I was just playing. I do love him tho and he deff needed better representation . oooooooooooooooooo here Kitty Kitty'.

Joe Exotic continues to claim he has been wrongfully imprisoned for the attempted murder for hire of Big Car Rescue owner Carole Baskin.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

